Texas football's quarterback room is teeming with talent, boasting top college football prospects such as Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and the highly anticipated Arch Manning. Despite the high stakes and intense competition, Ewers, the projected starter for the 2023 season, insists that a congenial atmosphere permeates among the signal-callers at Texas.

Manning's arrival at Texas during the offseason generated significant buzz as he became the third generation of Mannings to embark on a football career. Speculation arose about potential friction between Manning and Ewers, who also arrived at Texas football team with immense fanfare. However, the Longhorns' starting quarterback promptly dismissed such notions, emphasizing their strong bond.

“Me and Arch are great buddies. I've known him — I got to know him pretty well in the recruiting process. We've only grown in our relationship. Like you said, we have a great relationship,” Ewers remarked at the Manning Passing Academy, per On3. “We get along well. The whole quarterback room is just such a great group of guys. No one is trying to undercut somebody or try to get ahead in certain ways. We are just a good group of guys, great buddies. We've been hanging out together. Those are like my best friends, the people in the quarterback room.”