The Texas Longhorns will have their hands full in 2024 when they play their inaugural season in the SEC. Together with the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas football has its eyes on competing in the said conference next year, with the Longhorns probably being led under center by Archie Manning by the time the 2024 season rolls around.

The 2024 schedule of Texas football is already partially known with games against the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies, and Vanderbilt Commodores waiting for the Longhorns in 2024. Games versus Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Mississippi State will be held in Austin, while the matchups against Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt will be road assignments for Texas football. The meeting with Oklahoma will be a neutral-site contest.

BREAKING: First Look at the Texas Longhorns 2024 SEC Schedule👀https://t.co/lcHgrThvZ6 pic.twitter.com/wlxtaybSpp — On3 (@On3sports) June 14, 2023

As for the coming 2023 college football season, the Longhorns are expected to roll with Quinn Ewers as their starter. Ewers took over the starting gig in his freshman season in Austin in 2022, passing for 2,117 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 58.1 percent completion rate. Manning will be playing in his first season with the Longhorns in 2023 and while he's not considered to be above Ewers in the QB pecking order, his time as the Texas football's starter could come sooner than later. The Longhorns also still have the intriguing Malik Murphy in the quarterback mix.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are coming off an 8-5 season and appearance at the Alamo Bowl and will look to have another successful season before their eventual full transition to the SEC.