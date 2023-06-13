Texas Longhorns fans will love the offseason update about quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is reportedly sporting a ripped physique. That's certainly a great sign for Texas football ahead of the upcoming 2023 college football season.

Via Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods:

I was told Texas QB Quinn Ewers continues to kill it this offseason. One source described Ewers as “shredded” after seeing him recently and said the quarterback has a six-pack. In addition, Ewers currently weighs 210 pounds (he was listed at 204 during the spring game).

Texas football can be expected to rely even more on the arm of Quinn Ewers this year, as he's got more experience under center for the team and also because of the fact that running back Bijan Robinson has already left Austin for greener pastures in the NFL. In his first season with the Longhorns in 2022, Ewers passed for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions on a 58.1 percent completion rate.

With Quinn Ewers leading the Longhorns' offense, Texas football improved from a 5-7 record in 2021 to 8-5 in 2022, while also earning an invite to the Alamo Bowl.

Ewers also has great motivation to work extra hard in the offseason, with Arch Manning now in the fold of Texas football. While Quinn Ewers is still expected to be the starter of the Longhorns come their first game of the upcoming season, Manning can be considered a threat to take over the starting gig.

In any case, Texas football has a ton of talent in its quarterback room, which also features Maalik Murphy and Charles Wright.