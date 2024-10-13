The Texas football program got a huge 34-3 win over Oklahoma in the Red River rivalry on Saturday, and with a big game coming up against Georgia next week, head coach Steve Sarkisian challenged the fanbase to show up just as much as it did for this game against Oklahoma.

“I don't know if our end of the field sat down,” Steve Sarkisian said, via Brian Davis of A to Z Sports. “Longhorn Nation stood all game long. But I'm going to challenge Longhorn Nation again next week. We need DKR rocking.”

There was a time in which Oklahoma got the better of Texas in this matchup, but it is clear that the Longhorns are one of, if not the top team in the country as of right now. The Sooners had no answers for what Sarkisian's team brought.

It was the second significant test for the Longhorns this season. The first one was on the road against Michigan, and Texas football passed that test with flying colors. That was the case against Oklahoma as well, as there were some points in the game that did not look great, but the Longhorns were still firmly in control and came away with a blowout win.

Texas football prepares for huge SEC clash with Georgia

Texas got starting quarterback Quinn Ewers back for the game against Oklahoma, and he did look rusty, especially early on. there were some missed throws, with one going for an interception. Although Arch Manning filled in admirably, Ewers was playing at a very high level before he got injured. Hopefully, Saturday's game helped knock off the rust for Ewers, because he will need to be on point against a tough Georgia team.

Georgia lost a tough game to Alabama a few weeks ago, but that is a team that still does have a lot of talent. The loss of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL has resulted in a bit of regression on offense, notably from quarterback Carson Beck. Still, that is an offense that can be dangerous. There is plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Texas might be more talented when looking at the roster top-to-bottom, but Georgia is a tough team to face. This could determine the top of the standings in the SEC, especially when it comes to who goes to the SEC championship game at the end of the regular season.