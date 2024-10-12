There was bound to be some dissension among the Texas football fandom after the returning Quinn Ewers struggled in the beginning of Saturday's Red River showdown with Oklahoma. The star quarterback's first pass in nearly a month was an interception. He would make other poor throws that had people questioning who is the rightful QB1 on this team.

“It’s official: Arch Manning> Quinn Ewers,” one individual posted on X, voicing their support of the most recognizable backup in the NCAA. Others were a bit harsher in their assessment of Ewers, as a couple of NSFW posts popped up after some early sloppiness. “Nah Quinn Ewers might be washed lmao wtf is this,” another said.

Ewers' slow start actually underscored how dominant and talented the Longhorns are in 2024, as one former running back and current analyst points out. “Scariest part about watching Texas right now is Quinn Ewers has missed on a handful of throws and they’re still up 21,” On3's J.D. Pickell posted.

Ewers found his groove as the game progressed, completing 20-of-29 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown en route to a 34-3 blowout win in Norman. He also showed how important this rivalry means to him when he scored a rushing touchdown and absorbed a big hit during garbage time. Whether or not fans agree, Ewers is the face and leader of the 2024 Longhorns.

Even so, his performance gives cause for concern heading into a marquee matchup with No. 5 Georgia in Week 8. If Ewers has a pedestrian showing versus the visiting Bulldogs, Texas is unlikely to retain its No. 1 national ranking. One loss will definitely not eliminate the squad from College Football Playoff contention, but it will turn up the pressure.

Although head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to waver when it comes to his stance on the squad's starting quarterback, an unsteady outing under the bright lights would produce thunderous Arch Manning chants. That is just a hypothetical scenario for now, though. And Ewers can ensure that it does not come to fruition by excelling against Big Bad Georgia next Saturday night.