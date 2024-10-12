Texas football wide receiver Isaiah Bond exited the Red River Rivalry game against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners due to injury. A social media update from his agent, Damien S. Butler, clarified that Bond is out for the rest of the game and the injury is “nothing major.”

The junior pass-catcher entered the game as the Longhorns' leader in receptions (20), receiving yards (364) and tied for the team lead in touchdowns receptions (3). He also has two carries for 51 yards and a touchdown this year. The 5'11” speedster has shown a knack for big plays, with at least one 20+ yard reception in each of the season's first five games.

Bond had one reception for five yards upon leaving the game.

Texas football runs away with 120th Red River Rivalry

After a slow start, which saw the Longhorns fail to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter, Texas football and Quinn Ewers hit their stride in the second quarter. The team's first drive ended in an interception, and they followed that with back-to-back three-and-outs. On a 10-play, 75-yard drive, Ewers connected with Gunnar Helm for a seven-yard score to take a 7-3 lead with 11:20 left in the second quarter.

The Longhorns didn't look back, scoring 34 points unanswered and finishing the contest with 406 yards on offense.

The Sooners failed to convert when given opportunities early. After the opening interception by Ewers, Oklahoma had the ball at the Texas 45-yard line. That drive ended with Oklahoma missing a 44-yard field goal.

After falling behind 14-3 on a freak fumble return touchdown, Oklahoma football quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. lost a fumble at the Sooners' 43. On the next play, Quintrevion Wisner took it to the house on a 43-yard run. Over just 41 seconds on the game clock, Texas shocked the game with 14 points. Wisner finished the matchup with 118 rushing yards on 13 carries and a score.

The Longhorns seemed destined to maintain their No. 1 rankings in the AP Top 25. In his first game back from injury, Ewers completed 20-of-29 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Longhorns' defense deserves most of the credit though after limiting the Sooners to 236 total yards and 4-for-15 efficiency on third downs. On 39 rushing attempts, Oklahoma football gained 89 yards, just 2.3 yards per carry.