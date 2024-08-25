It's not every day that a school lands a prospect who has the potential to end up a true generational athlete, but that's exactly what Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program managed to do when 2025 standout Jonah Williams committed to the Longhorns on Saturday night, according to a tweet from Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, Jonah Williams is Listed by some outlets as a safety and others as a linebacker, which means that the 6'3″ 205 lb. Williams has the makings of a prospect who will be able to play all over the field. 247Sports analyst Hunter Standish described Williams as, “A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles.” Based on his size, skillset and athletic profile, it seems appropriate that someone like Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, who Williams himself has said he tries to model his game after, would be a suitable comparison for the 17-year-old.

But it's not enough that Jonah Williams is potentially a transcendent defensive player. Sure, during his junior season, Williams was named the Texas District 9-5A D-I Defensive Player of the Year, but he also had 22 offensive touches for over 600 yards and 10 touchdowns during the season as well. And hey, did I mention he's one of the nation's top baseball recruits as well?

Steve Sarkisian building top-tier 2025 recruiting class for Texas Longhorns

Jonah Williams is without question the crown jewel of the Texas Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class, but he's not the only incoming piece worth celebrating. Right now, the Longhorns have the 7th-ranked recruiting class for 2025, and prior to Williams' commitment, it was wide receiver Kaliq Lockett who was Steve Sarkisian's most-prized recruit. Lockett, the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall recruit in the class committed to the Longhorns earlier this month, joining a class that already included seven top-200 players.

For Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, these sort of big recruiting wins are more necessary now than ever. Ranked above the Longhorns in the 2025 recruiting class rankings are the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have been on a prolonged recruiting heater, and then five programs from the SEC.

The Longhorns weren't even able to consistently contend in the Big 12 over the last decade, so taking a step up to the SEC will be a challenge. But thus far, everything Steve Sarkisian has done since arriving in Austin has put the Longhorns in better position to consistently remain at the top of the sport.