The Texas football program and Steve Sarkisian got a big commitment out of wide receiver Kaliq Lockett on Wednesday, as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class announced that he will be staying in Texas to play for the Longhorns.

It was a cool moment for Kaliq Lockett, who picked Texas football over LSU, Alabama and a number of other schools that he had represented with hats on the table. Ultimately, he called Steve Sarkisian and had his future college coach make the announcement for him.

This is a huge get for Texas and Sarkisian, securing a wide receiver as talented as Lockett. With the wide receiver being from Sachse, Texas, it was an obvious target and fit with the Longhorns. Texas has had a lot of wide receiver talent come through the program in recent years, with Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy being two players who got drafted last year. Lockett is trying to follow in those footsteps, and potentially even go higher than those two players did in the NFL Draft.

How will Kaliq Lockett fit into Texas football's plans?

For now, Lockett is a big get for Texas, and he should be a significant piece at some point, potentially in his freshman season. As of right now, it seems as if the 2025 season is likely when Arch Manning will take over as the quarterback after Quinn Ewers plays this upcoming season.

The transition from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning is a highly-anticipated one, and it will be interesting to see if Lockett is a go-to receiver for Manning early in his days as the starter.

The Texas football program usually brings in a ton of highly-touted recruits, so Lockett will have to earn his playing time. Still, based on the recruiting rankings, it seems like he has the talent to be able to do that.