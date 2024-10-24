The Texas Longhorns football team has a struggling defensive performance to address following their loss to Georgia. But they may need to operate without one of their star defenders following a new worrying update on Wednesday. Defensive back Andrew Mukuba is listed as doubtful ahead of the upcoming Saturday clash against red-hot Vanderbilt, per college football insider Pete Thamel of The Athletic.

“There'd been pessimism that he'd be able to play for the Longhorns,” Thamel added.

Mukuba emerged as one of the few defensive highlights in an otherwise difficult evening at Darnell K. Royal Stadium. Mukuba snatched the first of three Texas interceptions during the Bulldogs' second offensive possession of the night.

The safety, however, injured his knee and was unable to finish the night. Texas wound up allowing a season-high 30 points in the defeat. The Longhorns managed to hold Georgia to 283 total yards including surrendering an average of 3.6 yards per rushing carry.

Still, the point total was the most Texas football has allowed since the 2023 season Sugar Bowl loss to Washington.

Andrew Mukuba emerged as prized transfer addition for Texas football

Andrew Mukuba is new to the Austin campus after starring in another Power 4 conference.

The native of Harare, Zimbabwe arrived at UT via Clemson. Mukuba impacted the Tigers immediately by snatching 47 total tackles, 30 solo stops, two tackles for a loss, and recorded one sack in 2021. He earned the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year award after posting those numbers.

The 6-foot, 186-pound safety raised his production higher in 2022. Mukuba improved his tackles to 54 total and 32 solo while grabbing his first career interception.

Mukuba ended his stay in Clemson by playing in 10 games for the 2023 Tigers. His numbers dipped to 42 tackles, 28 solo stops, and grabbed two sacks, but didn't record an interception.

He earned a four-star ranking by national recruiting websites Rivals and 247Sports before signing with Clemson. Yet by transferring to Texas for the rest of his college football tenure, he returned to his U.S. home.

Mukuba starred for nearby Lyndon B. Johnson High in Austin. The Longhorns were among his 35 reported scholarship offers before settling on Clemson. He joined a Tigers' 2021 recruiting class that ranked No. 5 nationally by 247sports.

The talented safety wasted little time in earning playing time for the ‘Horns. Texas turned to his tackling ability early against Colorado State, locking in two stops in the 52-0 season-opening romp. But he showed his ball-hawking side the following week inside the “Big House.” He picked off Michigan quarterback Davis Warren in the 31-12 road rout of the defending national champion Wolverines.

Before his ailment, Mukuba produced three different five-tackle outings. One of which includes the Georgia loss. That Bulldogs contest also witnessed Mukuba tally four solo tackles — matching his previous best of four on Sept. 14 against Texas-San Antonio.

Saturday's Texas-Vanderbilt contest will mark the 12th meeting between these college football teams, but the first since 1928. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 8-3.

With Mukuba now doubtful, Texas gets a Commodores team riding a three-game winning streak into FirstBank Stadium. And Vanderbilt can clinch bowl eligibility by upsetting the now No. 5 Longhorns on Saturday. They've already left the college football world stunned through a previous top-10 upset of Alabama on Oct. 5.