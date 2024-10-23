ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Vanderbilt has quickly become the season's story, while Texas was great until last week and desperately needs a bounceback. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Texas got punched in the mouth this past Saturday against Georgia. Texas looked lifeless against the Bulldogs, especially on offense. This is a big bounce-back spot for the Longhorns after how they looked this past weekend in Austin. They are still 6-1 and have marquee wins against Michigan and Oklahoma, and this is a great opportunity to get back on track.

Vanderbilt has quickly become one of the best college football stories. A few weeks ago, they shocked everyone with their upset against Alabama, and they have not lost since. There is still a massive talent discrepancy between the Commodores and the Longhorns, but there is a letdown factor at home in Nashville, similar to Alabama, because of how big the Georgia game was last week.

Here are the Texas-Vanderbilt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Vanderbilt Odds

Texas: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1050

Vanderbilt: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +660

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas' offense has been great this season, even with the game that happened last week against Georgia. The offense is averaging 461.7 total yards and then 39.1 points per game. The key is the quarterback in this offense. Even with Arch Manning showing flashes this season, Quinn Ewers is the main quarterback. Ewers has 1,101 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions. The running game has also been solid, with Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue splitting time in the backfield. Wisner has 330 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries, and Blue has 268 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries. Isaiah Bond is then the standout in the receiving corps with 380 receiving yards and four touchdowns with 23 receptions.

Texas's defense has been the best statistically in the SEC. They are allowing 237.3 yards and 9.7 points per game. Texas has the best pass defense in the SEC, with 133 yards through the air. They have also been great against the ground, allowing 104 yards per game. This game against Vanderbilt will be interesting because the Commodores run the ball very well, while they have been okay at best passing the ball. Expect the ground game to determine this game one way or the other.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commodores were inconsistent at the start of the season, but their offense has improved significantly. They are averaging 33 points and 363.3 yards per game. The engine that makes this offense go is Diego Pavia. He came from New Mexico State and has been an instant spark plug. He has 1,391 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception on a 66.2% completion percentage. He also has been massive for the running game, with him and Sedrick Alexander being huge. Pavia leads the team in rushing at 470 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 118 carries. Then, Sedrick Alexander has 380 yards on 95 carries with five touchdowns. Eli Stowers has also been a standout at tight end, with 463 receiving yards and two touchdowns with 33 receptions.

Vanderbilt's defense has been okay at best this season. They are allowing 22.1 points and 331.4 total yards per game. They do not have many standouts in terms of talent on defense, but their head coach, Clark Lea, is a defensive coach and has gotten the most out of this unit this year. They have been about the same against the pass and the run this season on defense. Texas loves to do both, so it should be an interesting matchup in this game for the Commodore's defense.

Final Texas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

This is a prime spot for Vanderbilt to make some noise again. They are a much-improved team and have been great outside their game against Alabama. Texas should be angry after last week against Georgia, but Vanderbilt is not a pushover like they have been. Expect Vanderbilt to cover this game because 18.5 points is too much, but Texas should still win by double digits.

Final Texas-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +18.5 (-110)