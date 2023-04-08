David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the college basketball season officially over, the attention now turns to the NBA Draft. Although the draft is not held until June when the NBA season is over, there are multiple lead-up events coming up. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Apr. 23. Mid-May is the when the official draft combine and the G League camp are held. A lot of players will be submitting their names for the draft in the coming weeks. Texas Tech star De’Vion Harmon entered his name in the NBA draft on Friday.

Thank you Lubbock, for everything ❤️ #1% pic.twitter.com/5QhD960jMg — De’Vion Harmon (@TheDH11) April 7, 2023

De’Vion Harmon made the decision to enter the NBA draft rather than potentially play another season of college basketball. He was eligible to use his COVID year and play a fifth season. Harmon spent last season at Texas Tech after transferring from Oregon. He averaged 13.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 67.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Harmon began his college career at Oklahoma where he played his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Oregon as a junior. Harmon is a solid point guard and has the potential to carve out a nice career as a backup one in the NBA. He may need some seasoning in the G League but the talent is there. He will most likely be a second round pick in the upcoming draft and have to prove himself summer league. A solid candidate for a two-way contract.