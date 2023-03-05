Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams has been indefinitely suspended while the university investigates an “inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” that he made to the team last week.

During a conversation with a player, Adams reportedly “referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

“I was quoting the scripture,” Mark Adams told Stadium. “It was a private conversation about coaching and when you have a job, and being coachable.”

“I said that in the bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants,” Adams continued. “I was quoting the bible about that.”

Even after learning that he had upset the player, Adams refused to apologize.

“One of my coaches said it bothered the player,” Adams said. “I explained to them. I didn’t apologize.”

Yikes.

As a general rule, it’s imprudent for a white coach to compare his team of largely Black players to slaves. It’s especially bad when the coach is already under scrutiny for his treatment of players.

Adams is already under investigation from the school for spitting on a player during a game. When confronted, Adams reportedly told the player “I can spit on you whenever I want to.”

Double yikes.

Beyond his loose understanding of Bible verses and American history and his proclivity to spit at teenagers, Adams is already in the hot seat after a disappointing second season in Lubbock. Despite making the Sweet 16 last year, Texas Tech basketball has stumbled to a 16-15 record and a 5-13 record in Big 12 play. After signing a contract extension through 2026 over the summer, Adams would require a buyout of over $7 million if he gets fired.