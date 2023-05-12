Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Texas Tech Basketball program gained a commitment from Arizona State forward Warren Washington in the transfer portal, according to a Friday tweet from CBS Sports College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

“Arizona State transfer Warren Washington has committed to Texas Tech, per his IG page,” wrote Rothstein. “Significant get for Grant McCasland.”

A former 3-star recruit out of San Marcos, Calif., Washington initially committed to Oregon State over offers from Rutgers, Butler, California, Utah, San Diego State and Tulane, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2018 recruiting class featuring two other 3-star enrollees.

Warren Washington spent one season at Oregon State before transferring to Nevada in 2019. He would spend two seasons with the Wolf Pack before moving on to play with the Sun Devils in 2022. The 7-foot forward averaged 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in 34 games played and started for ASU during the 2022-23 season.

Washington joins two 4-star transfer forwards in Nevada’s Darrion Williams and Georgia’s KyeRon Lindsay. Two guards, Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson, have signed their letters of intent for the Red Raiders.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Warren Washington will join a Texas Tech team that finished 16-16 overall and earned a 5-13 record against conference opponents the year before. Forward Kevin Obanor and guard De’Vion Harmon led the team with 14.4 and 13.6 points per game. Harmon took first place on the squad with 3.6 assists per game.

Harmon entered his name into the NBA Draft in early April after a college career that saw him find roles with the Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners and Oregon Ducks.

“To the best fans, thank you for embracing me the way that you did,” he wrote in an April tweet. “Thank you for all the love and loyalty you’ve shown to my teammates and I.

“Even through our darkest moments, you always came through, and for that, I will forever love you guys.”