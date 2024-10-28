The Texas Tech football team suffered a tough loss against TCU in Week 9, falling to 5-3 in the year. Now, they are preparing for a tough test against Iowa State. With the Red Raiders facing a top-25 team on the road, things got even more difficult with the concerning injury status to quarterback Behren Morton.

Morton is officially listed as questionable to start the week, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

‘Texas Tech QB Behren Morton will be listed as questionable for the Red Raiders’ game vs. No. 11 Iowa State, a source tells ESPN. The injury to his non-throwing shoulder is not believed to be significant or season-ending.'

Texas Tech reporter Don Williams gave another key update on Morton's status.

‘Joey McGuire said he doesn't think any on the questionable list won't be able to play Saturday, including Behren Morton.'

The positive aspect is Olson reports it is not supposed to be significant or season-ending. Morton has played well for the Texas Tech football team, throwing for 2,063 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

Will Hammond is the backup for Texas Tech, and he played in the game against TCU, throwing for 121 yards with a touchdown in replacement of Morton.

Lately, things have not gone well for Texas Tech. They started the year 5-1 with the lone loss coming on the road to Washington State. After the Week 7 bye, they suffered an ugly blowout loss to Baylor, 59-35, then lost to TCU by one point to drop to 5-3.

Morton's status is of utmost importance given that they face No. 11 Iowa State and then No. 23 Colorado in back-to-back weeks before a Week 12 bye. It is still early in the week, so the hope is that Morton can be set to take on the Cyclones in a massive Big 12 Conference clash on Saturday.