You certainly don't need me to tell you that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the best and most influential athletes alive, but for a moment, humor me. Mahomes signed one of the richest contracts in professional sports history a few years ago, and since then he's only exploded in terms of widespread recognition and standing within his own sport, thanks to nearly unparalleled on-field success and a number of notable endorsement deals and business moves.

But even with all of these remarkable accomplishments both on and off the field, what Patrick Mahomes gets to do for his alma mater, Texas Tech University, is right up there at the top of the list. Mahomes has already donated $5 million to the university, but now he's lending the program something else… his Gladiator logo which is on the left chest of a uniform that Mahomes had a hand in designing.

This partnership between Mahomes and the Red Raiders marks one of the first times that an athlete's personal logo has ever been featured on a team's on-field uniforms, and it makes perfect sense that this would be the combination. With all due respect to former WNBA pioneer Sheryl Swoopes, and former NFL stars Wes Welker and Zach Thomas, no other Tech alums come close to Mahomes' orbit. It's possible he'll become synonymous with Texas Tech like Michael Jordan has with North Carolina.

Following an upset win over Arizona last Saturday, Texas Tech (5-1) will host Baylor and visit TCU before a crucial November 2nd showdown with 11th-ranked Iowa State. One week later, the Red Raiders will don their Galvanized uniforms as they attempt to hold off Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.