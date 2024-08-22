Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the start of the 2024 NFL season, which is slated to begin in exactly two weeks. Mahomes has gotten a few reps of playing time so far in the Chiefs' preseason slate and has looked more than ready to take on a stout Baltimore Ravens defense to open up the season on September 5.

Mahomes has made several selfless decisions this offseason, including restructuring his own contract to allow the team to improve its roster around the margins, and now, it seems that the former Texas Tech quarterback is extending that giving mindset to his alma mater.

“Texas Tech has announced a $5 million gift from Patrick Mahomes toward completion of the $242 million South End Zone and Womble Football Center project,” reported Ben Portnoy of the Business Sports Journal on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Texas Tech QB meeting room, OC's office and walkthrough area in the Womble Football Center will also bear Mahomes' name.”

School athletic director Kirby Hocutt then released a statement expressing his gratitude.

“We couldn't be prouder to announce this gift from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. We are so proud of Patrick for all he has accomplished and how he has continually supported Texas Tech on a global scale,” said Hocutt, per Texas Tech.

A growing legacy

Mahomes of course played his college football at Texas Tech during the 2010s and quickly became one of the most electrifying players in the nation, skyrocketing up draft boards in the process. Oddly enough, that didn't stop some analysts from questioning whether his style of play would translate to the NFL level.

Now, six years into his NFL career, Mahomes already has a legitimate case as the greatest player to ever pick up a football, and there can be little argument that he is the most talented. The Chiefs this year will be looking to win their third straight Super Bowl title, something that's never been done in NFL history, and Mahomes will be looking to bounce back from what was, at least by his standards, a relatively lackluster regular season in 2023-24.

As previously noted, the Chiefs are in the rare position of being a Super Bowl champion that objectively improved its roster the ensuing offseason, which is a scary proposition for the NFL.

In any case, the Chiefs and Ravens are slated to get things underway from Arrowhead Stadium in prime time on September 5.