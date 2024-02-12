With his latest Super Bowl title, Chiefs QB has taken over the role of GOAT from Tom Brady.

Patrick Mahomes rolled out to his right and found Mecole Hardman in the endzone. With the ensuing pass and catch, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58. Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl ring and walked away with Super Bowl MVP honors.

Ever since Mahomes hit the turf running during his electrifying debut season, fans and analysts alike have wondered if the Chiefs quarterback would ever stand alongside Tom Brady as one of the greatest QBs to ever play. With this come-from-behind, overtime victory in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers and their stout defense, not only has Mahomes matched Brady, but he has earned the GOAT title before his 30th birthday.

Let’s break down the case for Mahomes’ GOAT status.

Mahomes is the most skilled QB to ever play in NFL

Patrick Mahomes is the most physically skilled quarterback to ever step foot on an NFL field. As great as Tom Brady was, Mahomes can do things on a football field that the New England Patriots legend could never dream of. Mahomes can make throws that Brady wouldn't even dare to attempt, and he is by far the better runner of the two.

Sure, Mahomes might not be Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick, or Justin Fields as a runner but he is certainly more than adequate on the ground. Mahomes showed that ability at times in Super Bowl 58.

While he isn't exactly a dynamic runner, he is able to catch defenses off guard and he has enough athleticism to occasionally make defenders miss. He also has the strength and willingness to fight for extra yards.

Mahomes shines in high-pressure situations

The NFL is littered with examples of talented quarterbacks who put on breathtaking displays of excellence in the regular season and then faltered in the postseason. Players such as John Elway, Joe Montana, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and most of all Tom Brady became legends because of what they did in the playoffs.

For perhaps the most obvious example of playoff performance disproportionately impacting a quarterback's legacy, look at former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Eli was by no means a bad quarterback, but he was always overshadowed by his older brother Peyton.

Eli was absolutely a good quarterback, and when he was at his best he could even be considered a very good quarterback. But, he was never a truly elite quarterback. However, when the stakes were at their highest, that is when Eli Manning excelled. Manning won two Super Bowls, and in one of them he beat Brady's Patriots to deny New England a perfect season.

When it comes to evaluating Mahomes’ career long after he has retired, it is games like Super Bowl 58 that people will look at to define who he was not only as a quarterback, but as a teammate and leader.

Mahomes has a dynamic combination of skills

Mahomes has Eli Manning's clutch gene with the mental toughness of Brady and the physical skills of Aaron Rodgers. This is an absolutely dynamic combination, and it gives Mahomes everything he needs to be the GOAT.

There is little doubt if any that Mahomes is the most physically talented quarterback to ever play the game. He also has the mental awareness and toughness to process the game at a high level, maintain his poise under pressure and make the right decisions.

Essentially, Mahomes has combined the best attributes of Brady, Rodgers, and Ben Roethlisberger and has folded them into one player. That is an incredible combination of talent and continues to point to the Chiefs QB being considered the GOAT.

Mahomes has the resume and the accolades

With every victory, Super Bowl ring and piece of hardware that Mahomes earns, he is building a resume that is matched only by the great Tom Brady. With his victory in Super Bowl 58, Mahomes is on the same pace that Brady was on when Brady was Mahomes’ age.

Mahomes has won Super Bowl championships, has won individual MVP awards and he has won Super Bowl MVP awards.

Brady faced a gap in his career between his late 20’s and early 30’s where he went nearly a decade without winning a ring. If Mahomes can avoid that same drought in the next few years, he will unquestionably be the greatest quarterback of all time. However, with just what he has achieved to date, Mahomes certainly rivals Brady in terms of both his resume and his individual accolades.

There is a very rare aura of invincibility around Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has an aura of invincibility around him. There is something about his demeanor and presence where his team never feels quite out of the game no matter how bad things are looking. This aura is something that only the all-time great players across all sports possess.

Tom Brady had it, Michael Jordan had it and LeBron James has it. Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter had it. When Aaron Rodgers was in his prime, even if his team gave up a touchdown with a minute left in the game, they just believed that all Rodgers needed was a minute to drive his team down the field for the win.

The Golden State Warriors could be down by 15 or 20 points in the fourth quarter, but as long as they have Steph Curry on the court, Curry can get hot from 3 and bring them back. When you have a player, like the ones mentioned above, there is always hope.

Patrick Mahomes is that same kind of player, and he injects that same hope into his team and fanbase. That alone makes him one of the GOATs, and everything else he has accomplished cements his legacy as the best to ever do it.