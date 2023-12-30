Prior to getting hurt, Rori Harmon averaged 14.1 points and 7.8 assists per game for Texas

In an unfortunate turn of events for the Texas women's basketball team, point guard Rori Harmon is out for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ACL.

A personal letter from Harmon released by the school details how the point guard is “heartbroken” for not being able to play with her teammates.

“I'm grateful for the support of my teammates and coaching staff during this difficult time,” a part of the letter read, as per the Texas women's basketball X account. “I also want to thank our medical staff at Texas for taking care of me. I'm heartbroken that I won't be able to play with my teammates this season, but I'm going to support them and be the best teammate I can be.”

Harmon did, however, end the letter on a high note, stating how the team will continue to focus and work towards their goals regardless of her out. She also thanked the Texas fans, letting them know she'll be back on the hardwood soon.

“I'll be back,” her letter concluded.

Harmon missed action during the team's blowout win over Jackson State on Wednesday, where she was seen limping on the sidelines. Despite the sight of a visibly hurt Harmon raising speculations among many, head coach Vic Schaefer refused to divulge anything at first.

Regardless, the school later disclosed her season-ending injury on Friday, revealing that it occurred during a team practice.

