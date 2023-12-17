The Longhorns victory marks a new era in women's volleyball, etched into history with a record-breaking national broadcast.

The Texas women's volleyball team clinched its second consecutive NCAA women's volleyball championship by sweeping Nebraska on Sunday. With a record of 28-4, the Longhorns showcased their dominance in the postseason, notably defeating three of the top four seeds. Their final triumph was a decisive 25-22, 25-14, 25-11 victory over the No. 1-ranked Huskers, who suffered only their second loss in 35 matches this year.

The spotlight shone brightly on senior outside hitter Madisen Skinner, who led the attack with an impressive 16 kills and earned her third national championship win. Skinner, who transferred to Texas last year after contributing to Kentucky's 2020 season title, was a pivotal figure throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Texas' strategy was marked by precise serving that consistently disrupted Nebraska's offensive system. This approach yielded a championship-match record of 12 aces. Notably, All-American middle blocker Asjia O'Neal contributed significantly with four aces during an 11-0 run in the second set, overturning Nebraska's early lead.

The match wasn't without its drama. A contentious moment arose when Texas coach Jerritt Elliott received a red card for disputing an official's call regarding Nebraska's rotation, as reported by Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. The dispute resulted in a point for the Huskers, tying the score at 25-22. However, Texas quickly regained composure, closing the set with a 3-0 run and maintaining momentum throughout the match.

The victory not only reaffirms Texas women's volleyball as a force to be reckoned with, but also marks a historical achievement. The Longhorns overcame powerhouses Stanford, Wisconsin and Nebraska, bouncing back impressively after a shaky start to their season in September. Their win against Nebraska is particularly significant as it is their first in three championship encounters, bringing their total championship count to four.

Highlighting the growing popularity of women's volleyball, Sunday's match was broadcast on ABC, marking the first national network coverage of an NCAA women's volleyball championship. The milestone follows the sport's increasing interest in 2023, sparked by a record-setting event in Lincoln on August 30, where a crowd of 92,003 gathered at Nebraska's football stadium.