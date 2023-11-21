Nebraska volleyball's perfect season led by captains Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason, showcases exceptional leadership in tournament pursuit.

The Nebraska women's volleyball team, under the exceptional leadership of captains Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, has crafted a remarkable season, standing undefeated with a 27-0 record and clinching the Big Ten championship. This feat, a testament to their resilience and skill, has positioned them as frontrunners for the NCAA tournament's top seed.

“We've been punched in the mouth a few ties,” Freshman setter Bergen Reilly said, highlighting the team's tough five-set matches against Purdue, Wisconsin and Penn State. Yet, the Huskers, led by their captains, have consistently risen to the occasion, showcasing their determination and team unity.

Rodriguez and Beason have been pivotal in stabilizing a team with four starting freshmen, demonstrating leadership qualities that transcend their roles as digger and hitter. Their influence extends beyond the court, as they have become the heart and soul of the team, guiding their teammates through high-pressure situations with their consistent performances.

“When we get in those times that something goes wrong,” Reilly said, as reported by Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, “they don’t have to do anything different. They do their jobs so consistently well that they have shown us in those big moments, we can be ourselves. They’re natural leaders. We needed to have those two leading our team.

“It’s a perfect mix.”

A match made in Mexico

Beason, a transfer from Florida, has made a significant impact as a six-rotation dynamo. Her contribution of 4.44 kills per set, coupled with her versatile playing style, has been instrumental in Nebraska's success. Rodriguez, a 5-5 libero from Sterling, Illinois, has equally impressed with her defensive prowess and passing skills, contributing 3.67 digs per set. Together, they form an unstoppable duo, earning the respect and admiration of their coach, John Cook, who praises their leadership abilities.

“Those two,” Cook said, “are very, very gifted leaders.”

Their journey to Nebraska has been unique, with both having played together on the U.S. under-21 national team at the Pan American Cup in Mexico. Their bond, formed during this time, has been a cornerstone of the Huskers' unity and success. Beason's integration with the team was seamless, with her leadership skills and caring nature resonating with her teammates.

“The connection happened because of how similar we are,” Beason said. “We don’t even have to talk about it. We relate in the way we give to the team the same way.”

Assistant coaches Kelly Hunter and Jordan Larson, both former Nebraska All-Americans, have supported Rodriguez and Beason in their leadership roles. This guidance has been crucial in fostering a team atmosphere where confidence and belief are paramount.

“We’re trying really hard to figure out what each person needs at each moment,” Beason said. “You have to be able to adapt when you’re a young team. That’s why I love leading with her. And if I’m struggling, I’ll say to her, ‘Hey Lex, I need you a little bit.’”

Huskers' future aspirations

Beason's future aspirations include teaching, a passion reflected in her nurturing approach to her teammates.

“I think that’s a very rare trait,” Rodriguez said. “Even some people who try to be like that have to force it. She has such a big effect on everyone just because of how big her heart is.”

This year, Rodriguez entered into endorsement agreements with Adidas and Panini America, a company specializing in trading cards, marking her as the first female collegiate athlete to do so for the brand. Her most cherished moments, however, involve interactions with young fans. Post-game, Rodriguez makes it a point to engage with them, sharing greetings and embraces.

“I can just see what that does for them,” Rodriguez said. “And every single time I do it, it lights up my world.”

As the Huskers approach the NCAA tournament beginning Nov. 30 the spotlight intensifies. However, with Rodriguez and Beason at the helm, the team remains focused and prepared to face any challenge. Their leadership and ability to prioritize the team's needs even in the most stressful situations have been key to Nebraska's perfect season. As Cook aptly summarizes, “When all hell is breaking loose, everybody looks to them.”