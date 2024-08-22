Thanasis Antetokounmpo's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Antetokounmpo is a veteran NBA forward that is currently a free agent recovering from a torn Achilles' tendon.

Antetokounmpo played five seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and is the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is an NBA champion. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Thanasis Antetokounmpo's net worth in 2024.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $5 million

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was born on July 18, 1992, in Athens. As early as a teenager, Antetokounmpo already pursued a career as a basketball player. In 2008, he played for Filathlitikos' junior squads where Antetokounmpo honed his skills.

Antetokounmpo started playing professionally when he was elevated to Filathlitikos' Greek Third division. According to sources, Antetokounmpo averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per outing.

After making his mark with Filathlitikos, Antetokounmpo initially declared for the 2013 NBA Draft, which would have seen him get drafted along with his brother Giannis. However, the 6-foot-7 power forward withdrew his application. Instead, the Greek big man officially declared for the 2013 NBA Developmental League draft, now known as the NBA G-League.

On draft night, Antetokounmpo was selected in the first round with the ninth-overall pick by the Delaware 87ers. In the 2013-14 season, Antetokounmpo averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47% overall. For his efforts, he was named to the NBA D-League All-Defensive Third Team.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is drafted by the Knicks

Antetokounmpo officially declared for the 2014 NBA Draft. On draft night, the New York Knicks selected him in the second round with the 51st-overall pick.

Shortly after, Antetokounmpo signed a two-year rookie deal worth $1.4 million with the Knicks, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Antetokounmpo only saw action for two games. He averaged 3.0 points and 0.5 rebounds per game while shooting 75% from the field.

Although Antetokounmpo only saw action for two games in the NBA, he spent more time in the NBA G-League after the Knicks assigned him to their G-League affiliate team, the Westchester Knicks.

In 47 games of action, Antetokounmpo averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field overall. For his efforts, he was named to the NBA D-League All-Defensive Second Team.

A season later, Antetokounmpo returned to the Westchester Knicks. In 44 games, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while making 50% of his shots.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo's basketball career overseas

After Antetokounmpo's forgettable stint with the Knicks, he decided to take his talents back to Europe. He signed a one-year deal with MoraBanc Andorra, according to reports. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

With Andorra, Antetokounmpo averaged 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44% from the field overall. He played an instrumental role in helping Andorra end their playoff absence for the first time in more than a decade.

After one season with Andorra, Antetokounmpo inked a two-year deal with Greek professional basketball powerhouse Panathinaikos, according to reports. However, terms of the deal were not disclosed to the public.

Antetokounmpo made an impact for Panathinaikos in the Greek Basket League and the EuroLeague. In two seasons, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

For his efforts, Antetokounmpo collected several accolades, including two Greek League championships, a Greek Cup win, two All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVP Awards, and two Greek League Most Spectacular Player of the Year Awards.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo signs with the Bucks

After his basketball stint overseas, Antetokounmpo found a way to return to the NBA after inking a two-year deal with the Bucks worth $3.15 million, based on reports. In his first season with the Bucks, he averaged 2.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.4 steals per game.

The Bucks assigned Antetokounmpo to the Wisconsin Herd to further develop his skills. In two games, he averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

In the 2020-2021 season, Antetokounmpo averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He was part of the Bucks squad that went on to win the 2021 NBA championship, the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

Fresh from winning his first NBA title, the franchise rewarded Antetokounmpo with a two-year contract extension worth $3.6 million, based on reports. With a new deal in place, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. However, his numbers fell off in the second year of the deal.

During the 2023 offseason, Antetokounmpo agreed to another one-year contract extension with the Bucks worth $2.3 million, as per reports. He continued to be a little-used bench player, and then in May 2024, Antetokounmpo tore his Achilles during a workout after he became a free agent.

With Antetokounmpo likely out for the 2024-25 season, he might need to play overseas to prove he's healthy to get a chance to ever play in the NBA again. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Thanasis Antetokounmpo's net worth in 2024?