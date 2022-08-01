‘Thank you for paving the way’: Shaq honors Bill Russell with heartfelt farewell message

The basketball world was met with some tragic news on Sunday after it was announced that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had passed away. The Hall of Fame big man was 88 and he reportedly “passed away peacefully.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the fallen icon, and one of the personalities that have sent a heartfelt farewell message for Russell is none other than Shaquille O’Neal:

“Thank you for paving the way. You will be missed legend,” Shaq wrote in his tweet.

Thank you for paving the way. You will be missed legend. @RealBillRussell pic.twitter.com/obvwkMDCCc — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 31, 2022

Shaq’s message may have been brief, but there’s no denying that it was a very appropriate message in terms of his relationship with Russell. O’Neal is considered one of the greatest big men to have ever picked up a basketball and very few will challenge him for this honor. One of them is Bill Russell. What the 11-time NBA champ did on the basketball court is second to none. Even Shaq would likely agree with the notion that there’s no one greater than Russell — not even himself.

Shaq was not the only Lakers icon who honored Russell after his passing. Magic Johnson, who himself battled the Celtics legend on the court, also sent a lengthy and emotional message to his former nemesis turned good friend. Magic had nothing but high praise for Russell. Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss also called for unity among LA and Boston fans as they both look to honor a legend of the sport.

Rest in power, Bill Russell.