While he is primarily known for being a 14-time WWE world champion, Randy Orton almost went Hollywood in Deadpool 2. The Viper revealed that he could have been in a Marvel movie.

During an interview with Cody Rhodes, Orton said that he does auditions for projects “here and there.” Among these was the Ryan Reynolds-led sequel.

“I remember I got an audition early on when I finally got some representation in that industry, I think [it was] Deadpool 2,” Orton recalled. “I read for Cable, and in my head, boy, I was gonna be Cable — I was like, This is it.

“Nope. No callback, no, nothing. Josh Brolin gets it — of course, Josh Brolin gets it, kills it. I don't know what the f**k I'm doing. And I think I kind of realized then, like, Okay, I can send in these auditions, but I'm a pro wrestler,” he added.

Josh Brolin, who starred in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, got the part. Randy Orton could have gotten his big break with the Deadpool 2 role, but he lost out to a legendary actor.

Not getting the part helped Orton realize his limitations. He is content with being a professional wrestler and not the next Tom Cruise.

While Orton has not broken into the mainstream like fellow WWE legends John Cena or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, he is on the back nine of his in-ring career. Perhaps once he hangs up the boots, Orton will try his hand at acting again.

WWE stars that went Hollywood

The WWE has sent its stars to Hollywood in the past. Hulk Hogan has acted in several movies, including Rocky 3 and No Holds Barred.

As noted, Cena and the Rock have both become mainstream stars. Both are part of the Fast and Furious franchise and have had roles in blockbuster hits.

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. His notable credits include Black Adam, Moana, Ballers, and the Jumanji series.

Additionally, Dave Bautista (known as Batista in the WWE) has become a big star. He stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Bautista has also starred in the James Bond movie Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Denis Villeneuve's Dune series.

The map is there for WWE stars to crossover into the mainstream. Orton just has to find the right role. Drew McIntyre, who is at the peak of his WWE career, will make his acting debut in the upcoming Bautista-led movie The Killer's Game.

Randy Orton's career

Since his debut in 2002, Randy Orton has become one of the most decorated WWE stars of all time. He is a 14-time world champion (10 WWE Championship reigns and four World Heavyweight Championship reigns) and has won Money in the Bank and two Royal Rumbles.

Orton has also won mid-card titles like the Intercontinental and United States Championship. He has also won several tag team championships with the likes of Edge, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper, and Riddle.

He has also acted in WWE-produced movies. Orton starred in That's What I Am, 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, The Condemned 2, and Countdown. The one non-WWE movie he appeared in was Changeland. He also appeared in an episode of Shooter in 2016.