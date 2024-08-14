After a smashing debut, Max fumbled the Bears' Hard Knocks Episode 2 debut on the streaming service.

On August 13, the night of the second episode premiere, the Max release was delayed. Each episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Bears premieres at 9 pm ET on Tuesdays. At 9:21 pm ET, Max released a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the episode would not be available for over another hour. At 10:27 pm ET, Max provided an update, stating that the episode was available to stream on Max.

According to Peter Schrager, the premiere of Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears was a record-breaking one. It was the highest-rated premiere in five years.

Clearly, the demand to watch the Bears' second episode was high. Luckily, fans can now stream it on Max.

What is the Bears' Hard Knocks season?

While HBO and Max have already aired a New York Giants-centric Hard Knocks about the offseason, the Chicago Bears are the focus of the training camp series.

The latest Hard Knocks season chronicles the Bears' training camp and preseason leading into the regular season. Five episodes will air from August 6 to September 3, 2024.

Hard Knocks has been a staple of NFL Films and HBO since 2001. It originally started as a training camp and preseason series. However, over the years, it has evolved with several spin-offs being made.

As stated, the New York Giants were featured in an offseason iteration of the show. It followed their offseason and NFL Draft scouting process. The Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins have been featured in mid-season iterations as well, which document the regular season.

In 2024, Hard Knocks take a new approach to their in-season series. The AFC North — consisting of the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns — will be the focus of the show.

How are the Bears looking in 2024?

Heading into 2024, the Bears are coming off a fourth-place finish in the NFC North. They had a record of 7-10 and were a disappointment.

During the offseason, they have significantly changed their team. They brought in big names such as D'Andre Swift, Kevin Byard, and Gerald Everett in free agency. Additionally, they traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen, who spent the first decade of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears had the first and ninth overall picks. They selected highly-touted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick. Wide receiver Rome Odunze followed eight picks later.

The Bears have already played two preseason games thanks to their participation in the Hall of Fame game. They beat the Houston Texans 21-17 in the first game and the Buffalo Bills 33-6 in the second.

In the Bears' second preseason game, Williams made his NFL debut. He led two scoring drives (two field goals) and completed four of seven passes for 95 yards. Hopefully, he is able to ride that momentum into the regular season.

They open the regular season with a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Their first division rivalry game comes in Week 11 when they play the Green Bay Packers.