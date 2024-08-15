Taylor Swift's upcoming London Eras Tour shows will feature big-name guests like Ed Sheeran. Her upcoming London shows are being billed as “the hardest” of her career after her three Vienna shows were canceled due to a foiled terror plot.

According to The Daily Mail, Sheeran will join Swift on stage during the first London show on August 15. What they will play is unclear. Luckily, they have a lot of options.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran songs

Previously, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have written and recorded several songs. They first collaborated on Swift's Red album, writing and recording “Everything Has Changed.” On Reputation, they once again collaborated on “End Game.” Perhaps they will perform “End Game” before Swift announces the highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version).

Additionally, on Red (Taylor's Version), Swift included a vault track called “Run” with Sheeran. She has appeared on one of his songs, “The Joker and the Queen,” from his Equals album.

They have performed on stage together several times. In fact, Sheeran previously opened for Swift on the North American leg of her Red Tour. He has also opened for Snow Patrol and the Rolling Stones.

While opening for Swift, Sheeran was brought on stage to perform with her several times. They have performed “I See Fire,” “Lego House,” and more together.

Their own Eras Tours

Currently, both Swift and Sheeran are on similar concert tours. The former is winding down her Eras Tour, which began on March 17, 2023. It is her most ambitious tour to date, as Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums each night. Every show goes over three hours and features over 40 songs in the setlist.

After the five shows at Wembley Stadium from August 15-20, Swift will take a two-month break. She will resume the tour in October 2024 with a second (and final) North American leg. The final 18 shows will take place across the United States and Canada.

To commemorate the tour, Swift released a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, on October 13, 2023. It was a huge hit and grossed over $260 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is on the Mathematics Tour. While it is in support of Equals and his other albums that came out mid-tour (Subtract and Autumn Variations), he celebrates the first five albums named after math symbols each show. He has five shows left on his 2024 itinerary before going on a break from the tour.

Sheeran will resume the Mathematics Tour in May 2025 and play another European leg. The tour will conclude on September 7, 2025.

The Subtract Tour

During the 2023 European and North American legs of the Mathematics Tour, Sheeran went on the concurrent Subtract Tour. These shows would occur in theaters in the same city as the Mathematics Tour. He would get to play Subtract in full as well as his greatest hits in an intimate setting.

Both tours largely look back at the artists' past work. Where they will go after putting on such spectacles remains to be seen. In the meantime, they will team up once again in London for Taylor Swift's show.