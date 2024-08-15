Despite being a hater, Orton is still one of the best in the game. He will look to prove it at Bash in Berlin when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Is Randy Orton wrong about LeBron James and the Lakers?

While Orton has accomplished quite a bit in his career of pretending to be an actual fighter, he hasn't nearly accomplished as much as James. At 39 years old, during his 21st NBA season, James showed few signs of mortality. James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game after playing 71 games in the 2024 season. He probably has enough gas left in the tank to do it again the season he turns 40.

James is statistically superior to any other player to ever wear an NBA uniform, with unprecedented achievements, and yet most of the sports commentariat, like Orton, along with millions of fans on social media, are hostile to the notion that he is the undisputed greatest of all time. Simply put, the facts and statistics speak for themselves, and there is, without a doubt, little proof that doesn't say that James isn't the greatest player of all time.