ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Orioles Projected Starters

Cooper Criswell vs. Corbin Burnes

Cooper Criswell (4-4) with a 4.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71.2 innings pitched, 56K/17BB, .265 oBA

Last Start: at Colorado Rockies (7/23): Win, 7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 games, 6 starts, 4.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32.2 innings pitched, 23K/6BB, .294 oBA

Corbin Burnes (12-4) with a 2.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 149.2 innings pitched, 137K/35BB, .218 oBA

Last Start: at Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 2.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73.1 innings pitched, 73K/17BB, .241 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +154

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: MASN, NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Burnes is pitching well, but his August has been a little out of character. In two starts this month, Burnes has thrown 11 innings, allowed 11 hits, and he has an ERA of 5.73. The Orioles have won both those games, but Burnes did not make it easy on them. The Red Sox are a good hitting team, and they have to take advantage of Burnes' struggles this month if they want to win this game.

Cooper Criswell has not started since pitching a scoreless outing against the Rockies in mid-July. That start was very good, but the Red Sox decided to take him out of the rotation. As a starter, Criswell allows a lower opponent batting average, and he gets stronger as the game goes on. The Orioles are always a tough matchup, but if Criswell can go five or six strong innings, the Red Sox will be in good position to win the game.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Corbin Burnes is fighting for that American League Cy Young. He might not get it, but he is giving it his best effort. Burnes has a very high whiff rate and chase rate. He also has a low barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, average exit velocity, and walk rate. Burnes does a lot of things well, so it is easy to see why he is one of the top pitchers in baseball. Along with that, he has led the Orioles to five straight wins in games he has started. If Burnes continues to pitch as he has been, the Orioles will keep winning games he has started.

Burnes has started twice against the Red Sox this season. He has been able to dominate them in those two starts, as well. In those two games combined, Burnes has thrown 14 innings and the Red Sox are batting just .106 off him. Along with that, Burnes has allowed just one earned run in those games. With how well he is pitching lately, and his ability to dominate the Red Sox, the Orioles should be able to win this game.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the better team here, and they have the better pitcher on the mound. For that reason, I am going to take the Orioles to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-184)