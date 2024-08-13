John Mulaney and Olivia Munn‘s marriage, a topic of intrigue for fans and media alike, has been confirmed by the comedian himself, PageSix reports. Mulaney shared the news during a recent appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” expressing his joy about their union and his newfound family. This heartwarming revelation comes amid a public spat involving Munn and the family of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, her ex-boyfriend.

A Joyous Confirmation

John Mulaney beamed with happiness as he confirmed his marriage to Olivia Munn, which took place in a private ceremony last month. On “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Mulaney described this period as the “single greatest time” in his life. The comedian expressed his delight at joining Munn’s large Vietnamese family, noting how much fun he has had since becoming part of it. Mulaney even brought his mother-in-law, Ms. Kim, to the show, highlighting his gratitude and affection for his new family.

The intimate wedding, which took place in early July, was a quiet affair with only their young son, Malcolm, and a witness present. Munn, 44, and Mulaney, 41, have been together since 2021, and their relationship followed Mulaney’s public struggles and subsequent divorce from his first wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Munn, who has faced her own health battles including a double mastectomy and hysterectomy, has found a supportive partner in Mulaney. Their wedding news comes as a welcome and positive update amidst their personal challenges.

Family Feud and Public Criticism

As Mulaney and Olivia Munn enjoy their newlywed status, the couple faces unwanted scrutiny from Aaron Rodgers’ family. In a recent excerpt from Ian O’Connor’s book, “Out of Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” Ed and Darla Rodgers, Aaron’s estranged parents, criticized Munn. They accused her of fabricating stories about the Rodgers family to enhance her own reputation.

Ed Rodgers claimed that Munn’s portrayal of their family as dysfunctional prior to her relationship with Aaron was inaccurate. According to Ed, he and his wife had a good relationship with their son and frequently attended his games before Munn entered the picture. He also disputed Munn’s previous statements suggesting a strained family dynamic, asserting that their relationship was strong and supportive.

Munn had previously mentioned on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show that Rodgers had distanced himself from his parents months before their relationship began. This claim has now been countered by Ed Rodgers, who refutes the notion that Munn’s involvement was the catalyst for any familial discord.

Conclusion

While Olivia Munn and John Mulaney celebrate their recent marriage, the couple's past connections continue to cast shadows. Mulaney’s heartfelt announcement of his marriage to Munn brings a personal triumph, while the ongoing public feud with Aaron Rodgers' family adds a layer of complexity to their story. As the couple navigates these challenges, their commitment to each other remains a bright spot amidst the controversy.