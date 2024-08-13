Famous New England Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg does not like the New York Giants' Eli Manning. After all, Manning is the reason Tom Brady does not have at least nine Super Bowl rings.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his upcoming movie, The Union (full interview Thursday), Wahlberg revealed he gets to rib Manning as payback for the two Super Bowl losses.

“I don't want to think about Eli,” Wahlberg said. “I actually got to take [a shot at him]. We talk about Eli in my new movie that I'm shooting right now in Australia. So I get to express how I feel about the Giants in that film.”

As for the context of the scene, Wahlberg breaks it down. The scene involves Sacha Baron Cohen and Paul Walter Hauser, two acclaimed actors in their own right.

“[It's] so random,” he revealed. “We're talking to Sacha Baron Cohen's character, who says he went to Oxford, and they're like, ‘Oh, cool! Mr. Bean went there.' And he's like, ‘No, Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss.'

“And then Paul Walter Hauser says, ‘Oh, didn't Peyton Manning go there? I said, ‘No, Eli.' And then I go crazy,” Wahlberg added.

While taking jabs at Manning won't give Brady two more Super Bowl rings, it probably feels good. Ironically, in The Union, Wahlberg plays a man from Patterson, New Jersey, which is Giants territory.

From 2004 to 2019, Eli Manning was the starting quarterback of the New York Giants. He was voted to four Pro Bowls and has been inducted into the New York Giants' Ring of Honor.

Why Mark Wahlberg does not like Eli Manning

As a Patriots fan, it is only natural that Wahlberg is still bitter about their two Super Bowl losses to the Giants. The first came in 2008 after the Patriots finished the 2007 NFL regular season with a perfect 16-0 record. With the postseason, they entered the Super Bowl 19-0 and one game away from history.

But they could not get the job done. Super Bowl XLII ended with a score of 17-14, with the Giants winning their third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Manning won Super Bowl MVP thanks to his clutch final drive, which included the iconic “Helmet Catch “from David Tyree.

Four years later, the Patriots and Giants met again in the Super Bowl. History repeated itself as Manning led another drive late in the game to give them the 21-17 victory. He won a second Super Bowl MVP thanks to his sideline throw to Mario Manningham.

These would not be the only Super Bowl losses endured by Tom Brady. The Patriots lost Super Bowl LII 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles despite Brady's 505 passing yards.

Mark Wahlberg is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Other Guys, and The Fighter. More recently, he has starred in Uncharted, Father Stu, Me Time, The Family Plan, and Arthur the King.

Coming up, Wahlberg stars in The Union with Halle Berry. In it, Wahlberg plays a construction worker from New Jersey who gets recruited for a mission by his former high school girlfriend (Berry). Netflix will distribute the movie.

The Union will be released on Netflix on August 16.