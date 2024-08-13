Dr. Dre, the legendary hip-hop producer and entrepreneur, is setting his sights on an unexpected goal: a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. At 59, Dre revealed his ambition to participate in archery, a sport he’s been passionate about since his junior high school days, per CBSsports. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dre expressed his serious intent to compete, saying, “I’m deada-s serious.”

Dr. Dre Wants To Compete

Despite the surprise factor, Dre's involvement in archery isn't as outlandish as it might seem. He reminisced about his early years, sharing that he was once part of an archery team. His son reignited this old flame by gifting him a new archery setup, which now occupies a spot in his backyard. “I stopped for a while and my son bought me a set-up — I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that — so I have it set up in my backyard,” Dre explained. It seems like he might have a small chance at qualifying for the next Olympics due to his past involvement.

Dre's enthusiasm for archery is not just a fleeting interest. He practices regularly and is already shooting at 90 feet, surpassing the 77 feet required to qualify for Olympics standards. “Wouldn’t that be interesting to go? Especially with it being here in L.A., and win a gold medal,” he mused, showing his determination to make a mark at the Games. His confidence is palpable as he adds, “I feel like I can do anything.”

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which will feature new and returning sports, is a perfect stage for Dre’s Olympic aspirations. The LA28 Games will introduce sports like flag football and squash, and reintroduce lacrosse, cricket, and a combined baseball-softball event. While Dre’s archery dreams may not align with these additions, the evolving nature of the Olympics might just be the right backdrop for his ambitious goal.

The Olympic Lineup

In a broader context, the 2028 Games promise to be a melting pot of sports and cultural diversity, aiming to engage new athletes and diverse audiences. LA28 chairperson Casey Wasserman highlighted the importance of innovation and community in this edition of the Games, suggesting that even unconventional athletes like Dre could find their place.

As the countdown to the 2028 Olympics begins, Dre’s journey from backyard archer to Olympic hopeful will undoubtedly capture the imagination of fans and sports enthusiasts alike. His story exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and passion, showing that even at 59, one can still aim high and reach for gold.