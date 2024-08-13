When WWE brings back Bad Blood in 2024, there could be a lot of “surprises,” per Cody Rhodes. Metro Boomin has already collaborated with the company to promote the returning PLE.

Variety reported on a new clip promoting the 2024 Bad Blood PLE with Rhodes and Metro. They both spoke about what Atlanta meant to them before Rhodes made an intriguing promise.

“Atlanta has always influenced culture. We are still Badstreet USA,” Rhodes told Variety. “Morehouse College brought Metro to Atlanta at a young age[,] and he's carried the baton for Atlanta ever since. Bad Blood could be the biggest Premium Live Event since WrestleMania[,] and we have some surprises in store for the city.”

As for Metro, he revealed that he is a fan of the WWE. Working with the “legend” Rhodes and bringing Bad Bloody back has been “an honor.”

“Cody's story is inspiring to me, as I'm sure it is to millions of others[,] and I'm very excited for October 5th so the world can see what we've been cooking up!” he said.

Metro Boomin won't be the only music legend the WWE has brought in recently. Jelly Roll performed at SummerSlam earlier in August, while MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) escorted Logan Paul to the ring and got involved in his match. Perhaps the “surprises” that Rhodes teased will be more music stars coming out for Bad Blood.

What is the Bad Blood PLE?

Bad Blood is a WWE PLE dating back to 1997. Four total events have taken place. After the first in 1997, WWE held Bad Blood events in 2003 and 2004. Now, after over two decades, the PLE will return.

Its signature match is the Hell in a Cell. While the match type has gone on to get its own PLE, it was popularized with the event. Rhodes has experience in those matches, defeating Seth “Freakin” Rollins in one after tearing his pectoral.

The 2024 Bad Blood PLE will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will occur on October 5, 2024. However, no matches have been announced yet. As we get closer to the PLE, expect the biggest rivalries to have matches (maybe even a Hell in a Cell match).

Who is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?

The current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was crowned at WrestleMania XL in April 2024. He defeated Roman Reigns for the title, which he held for nearly four full years. Since then, he has had successful title defenses against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa.

While this is Rhodes' first world title run, he is not a newcomer to the WWE. He made his WWE debut in 2007 and remained a part of the company until 2016.

After leaving, Rhodes made a name for himself on the independent circuit. He worked in several promotions, including Ring of Honor, TNA/Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He then helped launch WWE's biggest competitor, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), in 2018 before departing the company in 2022.

At WrestleMania 38, the reinvented Rhodes made his WWE return against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since then, he has become one of the company's biggest babyfaces.