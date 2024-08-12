Joe Rogan is well-known in the MMA industry for his commentating works in UFC. Moreover, Rogan has also made waves as the host of his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience. According to reports, The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most listened podcasts in the world. In fact, Spotify acquired the distribution rights of the podcast for $200 million.

Years later, a fresh deal was made with Spotify to renew their partnership for $250 million, according to sources. But while Rogan is piecing together a successful career as a commentator, podcast host, standup comedian and actor, he seems to also have it figured out in terms of his personal and romantic life. Let's get to know more about Joe Rogan's wife Jessica Ditzel.

Joe Rogan's wife Jessica Ditzel

Joe Rogan's wife is Jessica Ditzel. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Jessica Ditzel was born on July 18, 1975, in Sugar Land, Texas, according to reports. She studied in Doherty High School. After graduating from high school in 1993, Ditzel attended Long Beach State and earned a bachelor's degree.

Jessica Ditzel's career

Ditzel had an interest in modeling, which prompted her to pursue a career as a model, after graduating from college. She previously inked a deal with M Model Management. With M Model Management, Ditzel was featured in the ad campaign of Korean brand Wholesome.

Ditzel also has an Instagram account that has 232 followers. However, it is currently private.

According to sources, Ditzel embarked on a corporate career. She first worked as an assistant at Rent-A-Car Enterprise.

Afterwards, Ditzel served as a product analyst for luxury car brand Volvo Motorsport. In addition to this, she also served as an account executive for Robert Half Technology.

In 2001, Ditzel also worked as a cocktail waitress at a bar in Los Angeles.

Jessica Ditzel's previous marriage with Kevin “Dino” Conner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contente Rist (@contenterist)

Before her relationship with Rogan, Ditzel was married to H-Town lead singer Kevin “Dino” Conner, a R&B singer who passed away after a tragic car accident. Ditzel and Conner's marriage also saw the couple welcome a daughter together named Kayja Rose. Since Conner's passing, Ditzel reportedly raised her as a single mother.

Jessica Ditzel's marriage with Joe Rogan

According to sources, Rogan and Ditzel reportedly first met in 2001 while the latter was working as a cocktail waitress. Eight years later, the couple shared their vows at a wedding ceremony in California. However, it's worth noting that Rogan wasn't exactly fond of the idea of marriage.

In a report by The Palm Beach Post, Rogan confessed “I had to. Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. (It’s) like, ‘God, all right, I’ll sign a silly legal contract.’ What she did was way more of a commitment.”

Since tying the knot, the couple has welcomed two children together named Lola and Rosy. Furthermore with the marriage, Rogan also serves as the stepfather of Kayja Rose. Although becoming a stepfather isn't an easy task, it seems that Rogan is successfully doing it with flying colors.

In a report by Newsweek, Rogan complimented her daughter by saying “She's an awesome kid. She's not just a daughter, she's like my friend. And I've worked really hard on making sure that we talk to each other as openly as possible—even about boys and weird stuff that she feels uncomfortable talking about. “It's really important that I have conversations with her where she never feels like she's out of the loop. She never feels like no one's ever taking into consideration what her opinion of something is. So we have these really cool conversations, which for a 15-year-old I think is pretty unusual. She's very smart. She's a really awesome kid.”

Years after getting married, it seems that Ditzel has become a full-time housewife, as claimed by Rogan. However, Ditzel does request her husband to not mention her in his public platforms. But for Rogan, he just sometimes couldn't help compliment his wife.

In an appearance on Lex Friedman's podcast, Rogan said “You wanna be with someone who's like genuinely kind. That's one of the things that I love about my wife. She is a dedicated, disciplined person. She is also really nice. That's one of the things I like the most about her.”

But while Rogan's marriage has been good thus far, there has been an agreement in place should their marriage fall apart.

In a report by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Rogan admitted, “A prenup? Of course. I’m ridiculous and dumb, but I’m not stupid.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Joe Rogan's wife Jessica Ditzel.