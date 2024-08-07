While WWE icon John Cena recently announced his retirement from the ring, his Hollywood career will continue.

During an interview with Discussing Film about his latest movie, Jackpot, Cena spoke about what is next. He also acknowledged his WWE career winding down.

“I don't necessarily pursue stuff — I just try to be aware of the opportunities that could come my way,” Cena said. ” I don't know what opportunities are out there, but I always keep an open mind. And I take all calls because that's what has given me such a lengthy career in WWE — just being open-minded and coachable and wanting to work with anyone.

“I just think it's time to close that chapter, as I'll be 48 next year. I just want to do a nice thank you gesture to our audiences around the world, and we'll see what happens after that,” he continued.

John Cena's WWE retirement

After over two decades in the WWE, John Cena announced his retirement tour at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. He announced that signature events like the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania in 2025 will be his final ones.

Luckily, WWE fans will have a chance to see Cena as he will perform on a somewhat full-time basis for the first time since about 2017. This gives fans around the globe a chance to see him, as he noted in the interview above.

Throughout his WWE career, Cena accomplished nearly everything imaginable. He is tied with Ric Flair for the most WWE world championship reigns (16) and could possibly seek to break the tie during his final run.

Additionally, Cena has won the United States Championship (five times) and the Tag Team Championship four times (with The Miz, David Otunga, Batista, and Shawn Michaels).

His other accomplishments include two Royal Rumble wins (2008, 2013) and the Money in the Bank briefcase (2012). The only championship that has alluded him is the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker currently holds it after beating Sami Zayn for it at SummerSlam.

Cena goes Hollywood

Early in his career, Cena acted in WWE-produced movies such as The Marine, 12 Rounds, Legendary, and The Reunion. As his career grew, his Hollywood parts did as well.

He had small roles in comedies such as Trainwreck, Sisters, and Daddy's Home in 2015. A few years later, Cena would have breakout roles in Blockers and Bumblebee. Both gave audiences a taste of Cena's range with these comedic and serious roles.

After roles in Playing with Fire and Dolittle, Cena landed his biggest role to date in F9. He played the antagonist, Jakob Toretto, and subsequently starred in The Suicide Squad and Vacation Friends that same year.

2023 was then the biggest year of Cena's career. He starred in six projects — Fast X, Barbie, Hidden Strikes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Vacation Friends 2, and Freelance.

He opened 2024 with a role in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, reuniting with fellow Barbie star Dua Lipa. Cena then starred in Ricky Stanicky and will star in Jackpot with Awkwafina and Simu Liu. Jackpot is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and follows a woman (Awkwafina) who wins the lottery.

However, for 24 hours, she can be hunted down for her winnings. That is when a bodyguard, played by Cena, teams with her to protect her for that period.