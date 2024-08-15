FX unveiled the first official teaser for Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated series Grotesquerie on August 15, and it provides a tantalizing glimpse into the show’s dark, mysterious world. The teaser focuses on Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, who is unraveling a series of grisly crimes in a small, desolate town. The brief but intense clip showcases Nash-Betts investigating eerie crime scenes and dealing with an enigmatic killer who mixes sermons with murder. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s role, it confirms his participation in this star-studded project, per EW. The football player’s foray into acting is generating buzz, especially given the high-profile nature of Murphy’s show.

Kelce, who had previously shared his excitement about the role on social media, described his experience as both thrilling and daunting. “Jumping into new territory with Niecy!” Kelce said in an on-set video. “Buckle up!”

Kelce’s Big Break and Show Details

This project marks Kelce’s acting debut, making it a significant milestone in his career. The athlete, known for his exceptional performances on the football field, is now stepping into the acting world with a role that remains shrouded in mystery. Despite being new to acting, Travis Kelce expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with Ryan Murphy. He admitted to being “blown away” by the chance and is determined to make the most of it.

Grotesquerie, created by Murphy alongside Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, is set to premiere on September 25 on FX, with the series available for streaming on Hulu starting the next day. The show also stars Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin, promising a rich blend of drama and suspense. Murphy, known for his work on acclaimed projects like American Horror Story and Feud, is joined by Max Winkler, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton in directing episodes. The creative team includes a mix of experienced producers and newcomers, setting the stage for what could be a standout debut for Kelce.