The Air Jordan 5 will release it's first-ever treatment in 'Lucky Green'.

It's fairly commonplace to hear a New York Knicks fan tell you they'll never lace up a pair of Air Jordan's because of all the times Michael Jordan crushed their dreams in the playoffs. However, Celtics fans may sing a different tune considering Michael Jordan went 0-6 against Boston during his playing career. Fittingly, the Air Jordan 5 will return in a ‘Lucky Green' colorway just in time for another Boston championship run. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

Typically, Air Jordan sneakers will release in classic Red/Black/White colorways that resemble the models Michael Jordan wore when he was playing for the Chicago Bulls. However, Jordan Brand has released several popular colorways donning rival teams' colors such as the Jordan 4 ‘Cavs' or Jordan 7 ‘Raptors'. While there aren't any colorways clearly labeled as ‘Celtics', Air Jordan's have released many times under the ‘Lucky Green' colorway.

We've seen ‘Lucky Green' on a number of popular silhouettes including the Air Jordan 1 and most recently the Air Jordan 3. Celtics fans will particularly remember Ray Allen's PE Air Jordan 13 in the clean green and white colorway he wore while winning banners in Boston. For the first time, we'll see ‘Lucky Green' on an Air Jordan 5.

On Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Lucky Green” 🍀 https://t.co/l9mXdjf7Fi pic.twitter.com/7KVeWiEvgz — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) August 29, 2023

These were rumored to be releasing sometime in the Spring of 2024, but have now gotten an official release date. The classic silhouette will feature a white leather upper with white mesh underlays and a matching tongue. We see a combination of black and green throughout the midsole as well as a green Jumpman logo on the bottom of the icy outsoles. The tongue of the shoe is black with a green Jumpman logo, the Jumpman on the heel is in black, and the shoe is finished by MJ's '23' in green on the heel. Overall, it's an extremely clean take on a classic sneaker and these should be an instant hit for the Spring season.

This release is scheduled for February 28, 2024 and should hit Nike SNKRS App and select Jordan retailers. This is a WOMEN'S release, so make sure to follow correct sizing when purchasing these. They'll come with a retail tag of $200 and are expectedly to sell out quickly, so make sure to set your alarms ahead of this drop.

What do you think of this take on the Air Jordan 5? What other Air Jordan's would you want to see in ‘Lucky Green'?