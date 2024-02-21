We finally have news about the upcoming Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree as they will be uploading its first gameplay trailer soon.

Shadow of the Erdtree was first revealed almost a year ago, exciting Elden Ring players near and far. However, not much information about the DLC was available, so players didn't know what to expect from the DLC, much less when it would come out. However, the wait is finally over, as Elden Ring just announced that the first gameplay trailer for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is coming soon.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

Of course, let's start with when the Shadow Of the Erdtree gameplay trailer will go live. According to their post, the gameplay trailer will go live on February 21, 2024, at 7:00 AM PST / 4:00 PM CET / February 22, 2024, at midnight JST. That's in around 13 hours as of this article. The gameplay reveal, set to premiere on YouTube, already has almost 17,000 players eagerly waiting for it to go live.

In a follow-up tweet, they gave details about what to expect from the trailer. First off, and perhaps most important, is that the trailer will be 3 minutes long. Although this may not seem like a long video, it's enough to show off any new gameplay mechanics the DLC may introduce. This includes new weapons, enemies, spells, and the like. We will likely write our breakdown of the gameplay trailer, so stay tuned for that.

The second thing they noted is that the video will have language subtitles available. This hints that there will be commentary in the video, likely talking about said new weapons, enemies, and spells. They said that players can “use the YouTube caption tool to select your preferred language”, so subtitles will be available for a lot of languages, not just English or Japanese. They didn't mention what language the presentation itself would be in, so we will just have to wait until the trailer goes live to find out.

Shadow of the Erdtree is perhaps one of the most anticipated DLCs for a game that broke records in the past. Not only was it the Game of the Year during the 2022 Game Awards, but it also won Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role Playing Game. Back in 2020 and 2021, it also won Most Anticipated Game. As such, it is no surprise that a DLC for said game is getting so much attention.

