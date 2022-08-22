Tighnari Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Tighnari

Far away in the lands of Sumeru, there exist beings called Forest Watchers, and our lofty Traveler will soon meet one to help us navigate Genshin Impact’s upcoming new continent. The certain Forest Watcher’s name is Tighnari, and he will be able to join the party after the release of Version 3.0. Despite the playerbase’s current lack of practical knowledge about Dendro mechanics, this article will serve as a reliable guide for Tighnari and will help you prepare the materials you’ll need to build him once he arrives. In our Tighnari Guide, we explain what the best weapon build and artifact build are for the Dendro character Tignhari of Sumeru.

Tighnari Overview and Abilities

Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro bow-user, capable of dealing immense AoE Dendro damage and potentially powerful Dendro reactions. He has two main play styles which are both similar to Ganyu’s, one being a charged-arrow DPS carry, and the other being an AoE Elemental applicator with the Burst. Either play styles have their own unique team compositions, which makes Tighnari an incredibly flexible character with high pull value.

Tighnari’s Charged Attacks have two charge levels. Charge level 1 is the default charged attack for many bow users, where it charges an arrow for a short time, and then fires an element-infused arrow that is affected by gravity. Charge level 2 lets Tighnari fire a special Wreath Arrow that deals Dendro damage on hit, which then splits into 4 Clusterbloom Arrows that home towards nearby enemies and deal Dendro damage.

Tighnari’s Elemental Skill is Vijnana-Phala Mine. A unique kind of Dendro bomb is thrown ahead, dealing AoE damage and creating a field that causes enemies within it to be confused. In addition, Tighnari is able to fire level 2 charged attacks much quickly for a set duration, or after three Wreath Arrows have been fired.

Tighnari’s Elemental Burst is Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft. Tighnari fires three homing shafts that track enemies and deal damage. On hit, the shafts create a second wave which also tracks enemies.

Tighnari Guide: Best Weapons for Tighnari

Hunter’s Path

Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect when hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s.

This weapon is an absolute monster for a carry Tighnari, who plays almost exactly like Ganyu. Aimed shot gameplay has only been meta on Ganyu for the longest time, but Tighnari will shake things up, especially once players realize the potential of Dendro reactions.

Elegy for the End

A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

Probably one of the most flexible weapons in the game, Elegy for the End still stands as one of the best support weapons, maybe next to the Thrilling Tales catalyst. The Energy Recharge substat might not be useful, but the team-wide EM and ATK bonus provided by the weapon’s passive is something you can’t ignore.

Raven Bow

Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 12%.

Cheap, high EM weapon, that can also deal good damage with Bloom reactions.

Best Artifact Sets For Tighnari

Deepwood Memories

2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

This set is perfect for a generalist Tighnari with a good investment. Dendro RES reduction is rare to come by, which makes Deepwood Memories a must-pick.

Wanderer’s Troupe

2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece: Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or a Bow.

If you want to go all-in with a Charged Attack carry Tighnari, then look no further. More EM means more percentage damage, while the 4-piece effect enhances his charged attacks even further.

Best Team Compositions for Tighnari

EM Storm (Dendro + Electro + Hydro) – The introduction of Dendro added a whole volume of complexity to Elemental Reactions, but there’s only one thing that’s almost always true: More reactions deal more damage. This is certainly true for transformative reactions (not Melt or Vaporise), which gave rise to the infamous Raiden National team.

With the help of Catalyze (which is the new reaction between Dendro and Electro), the two elements will be shaking hands and dealing increased damage together in general. With Tighnari as the sole Dendro character, Raiden and Yae Miko become natural picks for the Electro elements, while Fischl and Shinobu become good alternatives. An additional Hydro element can provide even more damage through Electro-charged reactions, where the likes of Kokomi and Yelan will shine.

Electro is Back – Unlike the previous comp where there’s a flurry of reactions, this one capitalizes on Dendro’s ability to enhance the damage of Electro attacks. Formerly the black sheep of the 5-star roster, Keqing might be strong enough to come back with the help of Aggravate reactions, which increases the damage of Electro attacks after hitting a Catalyzed enemy.

This combination might be harder to execute since there’s a specific order when triggering swirls and catalyzes, whilst also rotating the combo efficiently. With Tighnari as the major Dendro provider, you can fill in your choice of an Electro Carry (like Keqing or Beidou), along with a healer like Shinobu, or an ATK buffer like Kujou Sara.

Summary



Tighnari is a peculiar and complex character on paper, especially when launched alongside the release of Dendro for the first time. Once veterans and theory crafters unlock the mysteries of Dendro and unlock its potential, then Tighnari can only grow even stronger, and you should find our Tighnari guide even more applicable.

We hope our Tighnari Guide helps you in building your first Dendro-centered party.