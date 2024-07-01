Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders has disappointed at the box office and could be heading to streaming thanks to a new rumored release date. Despite stars like Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer starring in it, the movie has made just $23 million.

So, when is The Bikeriders streaming? It may be sooner than expected. While this is a surprising development, it is a move being taken by several studios. For every Inside Out 2, which eclipsed $1 billion after 19 days in theaters, there is a Bikeriders or IF (which has made $184 million worldwide).

The Bikeriders streaming release date

According to When To Stream, The Bikeriders will hit PVOD streaming platforms on Tuesday, July 9. This will come just three weeks after it came out in theaters.

It is the same day that The Exorcism, a new horror movie starring Russell Crowe, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit streaming. The latter movie has enjoyed a more successful box office run.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has made $389 million worldwide since being released on May 10. It is the lowest-grossing movie of the reboot series but beat out Tim Burton's 2001 remake, which made $362 million.

Still, The Bikeriders barely had a chance to make noise. The movie had an uphill battle from the jump. After premiering at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, the movie was set for a December 1 release date. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the release date was pushed.

Then, 20th Century Fox, the initial distributor of the movie, dropped it. Focus Features (via New Regency) ultimately acquired the movie and slotted it for a June 21, 2024 release date.

During its opening weekend, The Bikeriders made $9,698,275 million domestically. Granted, it was dealing with Inside Out 2 in its second weekend — in which it grossed over $100 million — and Bad Boys: Ride or Die in its third weekend.

The following weekend, the movie made just $3.3 million domestically, a 66% drop. New releases A Quiet Place: Day One ($53 million) and Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 ($11 million), both finished ahead of it. As did Kalki 2898 AD ($5,475,000 million) which only opened in 1,049 theaters.

What is it about?

The Bikeriders is a depiction of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club based on a Danny Lyon photo book of the same name. In the movie, the Outlaws are renamed to the Vandals Motorcycle Club.

Jeff Nichols wrote and directed The Bikeriders. He made his directorial debut in 2007 with Shotgun Stories. His movies are known for featuring Michael Shannon, who appears in The Bikeriders.

Jodie Comer leads the movie as Kathy Cross. Her character falls in love with Benny Cross (Butler). Comer is best known for her role in Killing Eve. She would go on to star in Free Guy and The Last Duel.

Her on-screen love interest, Austin Butler, first gained notoriety for his role in Zoey 101. He would later appear in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before landing his Oscar-nominated role in Elvis as the King of Rock ‘n' Roll.

Tom Hardy and Mike Faist also star in the movie. Hardy is currently the star of Sony's Spider-Man Universe as Eddie Brock/Venom. He also is known for his role in Mad Max: Fury Road and his collaborations with Christopher Nolan which include Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk.

Faist gained fame for his Broadway role in Newsies. He also starred in Dear Evan Hansen before gaining widespread recognition for starring in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He would go on to star in Challengers and then The Bikeriders.