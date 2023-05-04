Even the biggest celebrities aren’t above dining and dashing, as the Kid LAROI has shown us.

TMZ reported that the rapper dined and dashed at an Irish pub after a concert in Springfield, Missouri. The Kid LAROI went to this pub — titled Dublin’s Pass Irish Pub & Restaurant — with a group of friends on May 2 and left the serving hanging when the bill came around.

The manager of the pub, Autumn Gray, told TMZ that the Kid LAROI was very kind to the staff and patrons of the restaurant upon first arriving, and they even seated his group in a private room. However, the bill that they left likely washed away any goodwill that Gray had at the beginning of that night. She told TMZ that the group ordered chicken wings, mac & cheese, brownies, and more — the bill was shown and was a total of $133.58 — and while they did take “smoke breaks,” they reassured their server that they weren’t leaving. That was obviously not the case, as when the server tried to begin bussing the dishes from the table, they realized that the group was gone.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whether or not this was a mistake, hopefully, the Kid LAROI ends up paying for this relatively small bill in the grand scheme of things.

The Kid LAROI is currently embarking on his second headlining tour, the “Bleed For You” tour, which began on March 22 in Syracuse, New York, and will soon warp up on May 7 in Boise, Idaho. The tour comes ahead of his upcoming album, The First Time, which will be released this year and marks his first full-length album after a mixtape, an EP, and a number of singles.