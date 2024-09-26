Nintendo released the fifth mainline, third original, and eighth total The Legend of Zelda game on the Switch. This new one tells the first new Zelda story since The Breath of the Wild. And to make things even more exciting, it's the first The Legend of Zelda game where players actually play as Zelda, driving all of us into a full circle coming from all those Zelda protagonist jokes throughout the decades. Here is everything you need to know about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Release Date: September 26, 2024

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024. The game was developed by Grezzo (who also did Link's Awakening on the Switch) with some help from Nintendo, and was published by Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Story

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Traversing Hyrule Trailer – Nintendo Switch

In one of Link's adventures saving Zelda, Link defeats Ganondorf, but the pig demon manages to cast one last spell before falling. He creates a Rift that expands through the ground, devouring Link into the unknown. Encased in a crystal, Zelda was not able to help Link escape the Rift, helplessly looking on as Link falls into the depths. But before he got completely sucked away, Link managed to fire an arrow at the Crystal, shattering it.

With the expanding Rift at her heels, Zelda narrowly escapes Ganondorf's dungeon. But she knows that she can't leave Link to his fate, thus deciding to do the rescuing herself for once. She gets the help of a mysterious fairy called Tri, giving her the Tri Staff. This allows Zelda to call upon Echoes, which she can use to save Hyrule.

Various folks from previous Zelda games also make an appearance in this new one with a lot of different locations for players to travel to. The game thus allows players to fast travel between these locations, keeping Zelda in close contact with the different inhabitants of the Kingdom like Deku Scrubs, Gerudo, Gorons, the Zora, and Yeti. Dampé also makes an appearance in this game, providing Zelda with various gizmos to aid her in her journey.

The Legend of Zelda, Echoes of Wisdom Gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — Overview Trailer — Nintendo Switch

Playing as Zelda, players will experience an entirely different gameplay style in this adventure. Zelda wields the Tri Staff and uses it to solve puzzles, traverse obstacles, and fight against enemies. The Tri Staff allows Zelda to summon Echoes, reflections of objects in the world. The range of these objects is very wide, including food, tools, obstacles, furniture, and enemies. To use these Echoes, Zelda first have to learn the Wisdom required to summon the Echoes, usually through beating enemies for the first time or by encountering items for the first time.

Using furniture, Zelda can then use them for platforming or to block paths. She can also create Echoes of objects that she can throw around against enemies. Finally, she can use Echoes of defeated enemies so that they can fight for her for a short time. However, there's a limit to how many Echoes Zelda can have out at a time.

Aside from the ability to summon Echoes, Zelda can also bind objects to the Tri Staff, making them move as she moves. She can also reverse bind herself to objects, making her move as these items move. Eventually, Zelda will unlock more abilities that expands her arsenal and ability to fight, which includes being able to fight with sword and shield as well, so she wouldn't have to always rely on Echoes to do the fighting. New costumes and equipment can also lend Zelda new abilities, give various effects, or allow her to enter new locations.

Using these different abilities, players will be able to solve puzzles, explore dungeons, and find different ways to complete the game. The flexibility of the world will definitely give players completely different solutions to the same problems, and extend the shelf life of the game with increased replayability.

In this game, Zelda will travel through Rifts and enter the Still World, investigating these eerie places where terrain floats in space, to find Link and restore order in Hyrule. Players will have to use all of Zelda's abilities to be able to traverse this strange landscape, and uncover the mystery behind all of these occurences.

