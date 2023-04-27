CinemaCon attendees were in for a treat as they got a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney movie, “The Little Mermaid” remake, per Variety. The movie features Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and the exhibition trade show attendees got to see her performing the iconic number, “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” And it was giving.

Although McCarthy didn’t perform live, she graced the event in Las Vegas to introduce a clip from the movie. The clip showcased a stunning performance by McCarthy as Ursula. She effortlessly hit all of the song’s high notes, surprising anyone who knows her for her comedic roles. She convincingly plays the role of the evil sea witch and convinces Ariel, played by Halle Bailey, to part with her voice. Stylized as the sea witch, McCarthy wore drag-esque makeup with Ursula’s signature, purple-ish updo all while whipping around her tentacles and shimmied through the sea alongside her sea sidekicks.

While on stage, Melissa McCarthy expressed her excitement and gratitude for playing one of Disney’s “most delicious and iconic” villains. She described Ursula as a “dishy” and “conniving broad,” who you can’t help but love at the same time.

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1989 animated classic. The story revolves around Princess Ariel, daughter of the fictional King Triton, who is fascinated by the world above the ocean. After seeing the handsome Prince Eric, Ariel makes a deal with her evil aunt Ursula to transform into a human in exchange for her singing voice. She has three days to make Eric fall in love with her, or she’ll turn back into a mermaid and belong to Ursula forever.