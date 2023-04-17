The runtime for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid film has dropped and fans have a lot to say on the matter.

One Take News confirmed reports that stemmed from the AMC Theaters’ official website listing The Little Mermaid’s runtime at 2 hours and 15 minutes. That runtime is 51 minutes longer than the original Disney animated film, but should fans be surprised? Curella was just one minute shorter; The Lion King was 30 minutes longer than its animated counterpart (118 minutes vs. 88 minutes); Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin was 38 minutes longer than its animated counterpart (128 minutes vs. 90 minutes); and Dumbo was nearly double the animated film’s runtime (112 minutes vs. 64 minutes). The list goes on, but perhaps the closest comparison was the 2017 Beauty and the Beast, which was 45 minutes longer than its animated counterpart (129 minutes vs. 84 minutes).

The reality of it is — these animated films are very bare-boned and how could you justify a 75-minute theatrical film? Unless you’re Petite Maman, which fitting has a petite runtime of 72 minutes, it makes sense that Disney would want to add onto these stories and expand them in their live-action form.

But not everyone is happy about the runtime of The Little Mermaid. Mariella (@TheNolaChick) on Twitter stated “Kids love super long movies,” with a woozy face emoji. MoviesPlease (@moviespleaseyt) shared a similar response, “Welp, this pretty much confirms that I’m not taking my four year old to see it. Way to know your fan base, Disney.” Shan Tofique (@ShanTofique) added, “That means people will have to suffer 51 mins longer.”

Kids love super long movies. 🥴 — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) April 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While a lot of comments are negative, some responses have been positive. Mario (@mmdisney200) simply said, “Iconic,” with a GIF of Ariel (Halle Bailey) to go with it, while John Montoya (@JohnMon85) took an open-minded glass-half-full approach: “That could either be good or bad. How many new songs are going to be added? Hope they don’t butcher Under the Sea, and Poor Unfortunate Soul and Kiss the Girl.”

The film is an adaptation of the animated Little Mermaid film and stars Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation has seemingly had its back against the wall from the moment Halle Bailey was announced as Ariel. Having a Black lead take over a previously white role will always cause a stir in some pockets of the fandom, and it seems a bit silly to judge a movie based on its lead and the runtime well before it comes out in theaters. But that’s the internet for you.

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26.