The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.

The Brogdon and Gallinari acquisition was brilliant because they did not need to let go of any players in the playoff rotation. The orchestrating and settling of the offense in challenging situations was a question mark for Boston because Marcus Smart is not a natural point guard. Having that ability to stabilize the offense and thrive as an off-ball player alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is integral to the growth of this squad.

One could argue that the Celtics are entering this season as the favorite to win the Eastern Conference for back-to-back years. Tatum and Brown will take another leap in their game, but their teammates’ effectiveness and reliability separate their franchise from the rest of the pack. Losing Daniel Theis does not seem to be a big deal, but a severe injury to Robert Williams III may diminish Boston’s size and big man depth.

Signing a big like a JaVale McGee or Thomas Bryant type

Having insurance like JaVale McGee or Thomas Bryant on the bench would be massive for coach Ime Udoka. When Williams III injured his knee toward the end of the regular season, Theis would start and contribute a reasonable amount of points and rebounds. Having McGee or Bryant would provide an instant offense and bring an anchor on the paint alongside Al Horford and Grant Williams.

Horford is 36 years old already, so he may need to load manage in the regular season, which magnifies the importance of another big on the Celtics roster. The wish is for Robert Williams III to stay healthy for an 82-game season and not make him miss a couple of weeks or months. Grant Williams could expand his repertoire from being a force defensively and a potent corner three-point shooter. However, a seven-footer in the second unit is still a different option.

A plausible reason why they could not attract these names was because of the lack of opportunities and minutes they would receive if the whole roster were healthy. For instance, in the East Finals and Finals, the fourth big off the bench will likely not touch the floor unless individuals are suddenly in foul trouble at the critical junctures of the contest.

The sacrifice it would require to embrace the role of cheering and motivating the rest of the team is tough. It is not impossible, though, as there are men like Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala who flourish in that role. Thus, Brad Stevens and the rest of the Celtics organization must prioritize signing a veteran who could still contribute on and off the floor on any given night.

There are still a few names that would fit with Boston, such as Dwight Howard or Markieff Morris. Furthermore, there will be names available in the market before the trade deadline, which could be acquired for a lower price.

The Celtics will go through another arduous season of battling the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs, but this crew continues to be relentless and determined to win it all. Over the past six seasons, the Celtics have been on the cusp of raising that Larry O’Brien trophy, but the desire is to capture the elusive crown in 2023.