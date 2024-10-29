The Outlast Trials is bringing back the Geister Event for a limited time, offering a new variator, a new mini-game in the Sleep Room, and tons of returning rewards. Despite facing a serious cyber attack not long ago, developer Red Barrels still managed to bring something for fans to enjoy during spooky season. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Geister Event in The Outlast Trials.

The Outlast Trials Geister Event – Everything You Need To Know

The Outlast Trials Geister Event returns this year for Halloween, running from October 29th to November 26th, 2024. It is a two-part event that offers a catalog and rewards in exchange for Geister Tokens.

If you played The Outlast Trials last Halloween, you’ll remember how the Geister Event works. Overall, it focuses on the Skinner Man, who often haunts players, though doesn’t damage them unless they lose their sanity.

Geister Event Adds New Variators, New Challenge

The Outlast Trials Geister Event adds a new challenge called “Eliminate The Past”. In this level, you need to dispose of Murkoff’s secrets and shred them. Additionally, the developers added a new variator called “Extract Organ Samples”. Completing it earns you additional rewards after completing the trial. Search for the bodies of dead Reagents and make them spill their guts for you.

But the challenge also brings back existing variators like:

More Imposters – Fake players with slightly altered usernames who launch surprise attacks

– Fake players with slightly altered usernames who launch surprise attacks Enraged – Enemies are extremely sensitive to sights and sounds. Move slowly and quietly, and stay out of sight!

– Enemies are extremely sensitive to sights and sounds. Move slowly and quietly, and stay out of sight! Hallucinations? – Skinner Man constantly spooks you throughout the level

No Player Names – Lose the ability to see where your teammates are

Increased Threat I & II – More enemies + stronger enemies

Lastly, the update brings a new “Tennis” mini-game to the Sleep Room. This video game, generously offered by the brilliant minds of the Murkoff Corporation, adds another way to pass the time before you begin your next trial. Your caretakers have even been nice enough to decorate the facility with some cool Halloween stuff.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Outlast Trials Geister event. We hope you enjoy the event. We also wish you the best of luck in completing your catalog and earning all the rewards. Season 2 of the Outlast Trials is also on the way, so keep on the lookout for a announcement in the near future.

