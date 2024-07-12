After a series of smaller events earlier this year, The Outlast Trials is set to release its first significant post-launch update. Dubbed Project Lupara, this highly anticipated free update will go live on July 16 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, introducing a slew of new features. These include a roguelite mode, a brand-new map, missions, abilities, cosmetics, and a formidable new villain. The update also delivers various quality-of-life improvements aimed at refining the overall gaming experience.

The Outlast Trials Update ‘Project Lupara’ – Meet The New Villain: Franco “II Bambino” Barbi

The centerpiece of Project Lupara is Franco “II Bambino” Barbi, a character that brings a new level of terror to the series. Bambino, the son of a notorious New Orleans mob boss, combines an infantile persona with the menace of a shotgun, presenting a unique threat. Unlike previous antagonists who primarily engage in melee combat, Bambino’s firearm adds a deadly ranged element to encounters.

Explore The New Docks Map And Missions

The update introduces the Docks map, setting the stage for a major new Trial and several MK-Challenges. This new environment adds depth and variety to the gameplay, offering players fresh challenges to overcome. The game’s final mission has also been significantly revamped. This solo mission now escalates in difficulty as players release more Reagents (player characters) into the world, effectively “Prestiging” their characters. Those who manage to escape will encounter a new ending, adding an extra layer of challenge and reward.

New Ability: The Barricade

Project Lupara introduces The Barricade, a new ability that allows players to block off pursuers by setting up obstacles. Enemies must bash through these barriers, giving players crucial moments to complete tasks or create distance. This new mechanic adds a strategic element to the gameplay, enabling players to better manage their escapes and confrontations.

The Outlast Trials – Project Lupara | New Update Reveal Trailer

Roguelite Mode: Escalation Therapy

One of the most exciting additions is the new roguelite game mode, Escalation Therapy. In this endless mode, players face increasingly difficult Trials, each featuring different variables such as heightened damage or additional traps. The random nature of these variables ensures that no two playthroughs are ever the same. Players must survive as many Trials as possible, with permadeath resetting their progress and forcing them to start anew. Building and adapting loadouts as they progress will be key to success in this mode.

Enhanced Live-Service Metagame

Project Lupara enriches The Outlast Trials’ live-service component with the introduction of daily and weekly challenges and new Catalogs. These Catalogs function similarly to battle passes in other games. Two new Catalogs will be available at launch: the Standard Catalog, titled “A New You,” offering a mix of previously available and new cosmetics, and a paid Deluxe Catalog featuring even more new cosmetic items.

Players earn Stamps to progress through these Catalogs, and the new challenge systems are designed to integrate seamlessly with this progression. Notably, these Catalogs never expire, allowing players to complete them at their own pace.

The Outlast Trials Update: Quality-of-Life Improvements

The update brings several quality-of-life enhancements, starting with four new difficulty settings: Introductory, Standard, Intense, and Psychosurgery. These options aim to make the game more accessible to newcomers while providing seasoned players with more challenging experiences.

The Programs menu has been revamped to match players based on their chosen difficulty settings, ensuring a balanced experience for all. Players can also adjust their loadouts in the shuttle before missions and have the option to restart failed missions immediately without returning to the lobby. Additionally, the maximum player level has been increased to 70, giving players more goals to achieve.

Social Space Additions

The social space within the facility is also receiving updates. The Stroop Effect Test, based on a real psychological phenomenon where individuals experience delayed reactions when presented with conflicting stimuli, challenges players to correctly identify the color of a word when the word itself spells out a different color. This activity offers a fun, low-stakes way for players to pass the time while waiting to form groups and load into missions.

Additional Content And Events

The Exotica Pack, a new DLC pack, will be available for purchase at $20. This pack includes four new skins, several new profile icons, and various personal items for players’ private cells, offering further customization options.

For those invested in the game’s lore, a free comic book will be available on the studio’s website starting July 12. This comic delves into the backstory of the new villain, Franco “II Bambino” Barbi, providing additional context and depth to his character.

To celebrate Project Lupara’s release, The Outlast Trials will host a limited-time cosmetic event featuring Bambino. For four weeks, Bambino will appear in various Trials alongside other villains, adding an extra layer of challenge and excitement. Midway through the event, the Trials featuring Bambino will be updated, offering a fresh experience for players who have participated extensively in the first half.

