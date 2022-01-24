The perfect trade Hornets must offer to Sixers for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it apparent that they are willing to trade Ben Simmons, with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly being one of the new teams interested.

Ben Simmons on the Hornets would make sense since they could use a defensive-minded player, and given their size issues, he may be the ideal fit. They’re also a team that enjoys shooting the three-point shot, and Simmons is an outstanding facilitator, so it makes sense on both sides of the ball.

If the Hornets want to obtain Ben Simmons, they won’t have many trade options, and they will almost certainly have to trade Gordon Hayward for him unless they can find a way to make it work with a few other guys. The only way Charlotte will be able to get Simmons is if they deal Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., or Gordon Hayward.

Let’s take a look at the best deal from the Hornets perspective and the most realistic deal for Ben Simmons to Charlotte.

Ben Simmons Hornets Trade

Best deal for Hornets

Sixers receive: Gordon Hayward, 2024 first-round pick

Hornets receive: Ben Simmons

The Hornets would still be able to keep Terry Rozier, Lamelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Kelly Oubre, so this wouldn’t necessarily be a bad move.

Gordon Hayward is a fantastic player, and there’s no arguing that he is a better scorer than Ben Simmons. They may decide to keep him just because of his scoring ability, but they may also decide to let him go if they believe Ben Simmons is the missing piece in their quest for a championship.

There’s no denying that the Hornets’ defense is in desperate need of improvement, and there’s perhaps no one better to come in than Ben Simmons.

More realistic deal:

Sixers receive: Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, 2022 1st round pick, 2024 first-round pick

Hornets receive: Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz

There have been several reports that the Sixers would not trade Ben Simmons until they receive the exact package that they desire. It’s doubtful that he will ever be dealt to the Hornets because, quite honestly, they don’t have a top 25 player on their roster, and the two who might be considered top 25 players aren’t going to be traded for someone like Ben Simmons.

This trade would be more realistic for the Sixers since they are looking to get a large return for Simmons. It wouldn’t make sense if Charlotte did this, but it may make sense if they believe they are just lacking a few defensive pieces to go out and contend for a title in the near future.

The Hornets would get one of the best defenders in the NBA, as well as another player capable of shooting the three-point shot.

Ben Simmons to the Hornets would likely improve their team, but they don’t have many trade options they would be willing to part with for him, and that is understandable. Because they have so many young players on their roster who may one day be stars in this league, the Hornets will have to be very cautious in what they do.

They cannot make an impulsive deal only to assist them this year when this team is going to be very good in the future. They might just have to suffer through the growing pains of not winning an NBA title the next few seasons and keep building what they have now.