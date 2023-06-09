We're just weeks away from the most epic box office showdown in recent memory between Barbie and Oppenheimer. Early opening weekend box office projections are in, and the projected winner may surprise you.

According to The Quorum, Barbie is currently projected to open between $45-$55 million while Oppenheimer is tracking at $30-$35 million — making Greta Gerwig's film the winner of the domestic box office that weekend.

Granted, this shouldn't be all that surprising given some factors. For one, Barbie is rated PG-13 whereas Oppenheimer will be rated R — that makes it far more accessible to more quadrants than Christopher Nolan's biographical epic.

The epic showdown between two very different movies comes on July 21. The Barbie-Oppenheimer rivalry has become a fixture of the “Film Twitter” sector of the social media platform, with many joking that they'll be doing a double feature of the film (Oppenheimer star Matt Damon weighed in on this).

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) as she goes on a journey of self-discovery. Ryan Gosling stars as Ken and the film is filled with A-listers playing various variants of the dolls including Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, and John Cena. Helen Mirren, Michael Cera, and Emerald Fennell also have roles in the film.

Oppenheimer is a biographical drama about the titular physicist and his involvement in the Manhattan Project. Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer and stars alongside another A-list cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and Kenneth Branagh.

Barbie and Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.