Pop culture enthusiasts are likely anticipating the weekend of July 21 as both Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie are set to release. However, Matt Damon, star of Oppenheimer, has weighed in on the rivalry.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Damon revealed he was unaware of the rivalry. “This is the first time I’m hearing about it, actually. I haven’t paid any attention to that,” he said.

But he offered a solution to this conflict: Just see both! “People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!” said Damon with a laugh.

Ironically, Damon is a father of four daughters, so will he be one of those seeing two films? “I’ll have to ask them that. If that’s the case, they’ll see two movies that weekend!” he concluded.

What Damon said was the diplomatic and smart way of going about it. I’m sure he has heard about the rivalry between the two films — especially if he has family members on social media — but people going to the movies in general is always a good thing for the industry. Damon is clearly a big fan of the theatrical experience, as Air — a film Damon starred in and produced alongside his buddy Ben Affleck — was distributed by Amazon Studios but was negotiated to receive a full theatrical release. It grossed $89 million during its run and is still playing in some theaters and only recently became available on Prime Video.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Oppenheimer, Damon plays Leslie Groves — a United States Army Corps of Engineers officer that directed the Manhattan Project. He stars in the J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, and many more.

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) as she goes on a self-discovery journey to find true happiness. The ensemble features a variety of A-listers similar to Oppenheimer including Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, and John Cena.

What will you be seeing that weekend? Or will you take Damon’s route and see both over the weekend?

Oppenheimer and Barbie will be released on July 21.