As he prepares for his third NFL season, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud addressed the recent loss of veteran tight end Brevin Jordan to a season-ending knee injury. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Stroud called the situation “unfortunate” and expressed his support for his teammate.

Jordan was placed on injured reserve earlier this week after injuring the same knee he tore last September against the Chicago Bears, which required surgery. The setback ends what had been a promising training camp for the 24-year-old, who was looking to contribute in his fourth NFL season.

In video captured by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Stroud described his conversation with Jordan in the aftermath of the injury.

“I talked to him, you know it’s never easy – it’s something that you never wanna see,” Stroud said. “It’s just unfortunate, man. I love that guy, I’ve seen him work his tail off to come back. He was having a heck of a camp and it’s just unfortunate. I’m praying for him everyday and I hope that he leans on us right now… so we’ll just keep him in our prayers and keep his spirits up.”

#Texans QB C.J. Stroud on ‘unfortunate' season ending knee injury suffered by Brevin Jordan. Injury made him ‘sad' He has been talking with him, encouraging him and said he can't wait to play football with him again one day @KPRC2 @Brevinjordan pic.twitter.com/oIySQIV4H8 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2025

Stroud emphasized Jordan’s resolve despite the setback.

“He’ll bounce back from this, he’s a tough guy,” Stroud said. “He was in the locker room after and he was like, ‘I’m attacking this head on’ and this was like an hour right after. He’s attacking – just reminding himself how he’s going to attack it.”

Texans adjust tight end plans as CJ Stroud supports Brevin Jordan’s recovery

The star quarterback also reflected on the emotional side of losing a teammate for the season.

“I’m sad about it but we gotta deal with it and move on,” Stroud said. “I can’t wait to play with him again in the future.”

Jordan’s absence leaves a gap in Houston’s tight end group, which includes veteran Dalton Schultz and several younger players competing for roster spots. The Texans are expected to evaluate both internal options and possible additions as they continue training camp and preseason play.

Jordan, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has totaled 520 receiving yards and five touchdowns over his career. His most productive season came in 2023, when he recorded 219 yards and two touchdowns across 14 games. Known for his athleticism and ability to create mismatches in the passing game, Jordan had been drawing positive reviews in camp prior to the injury.

The Texans will face the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at NRG Stadium in their second preseason game. Houston is coming off a 20-10 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings in its opener. With the regular season approaching, the team’s coaching staff will look to solidify depth at tight end and adjust offensive plans in Jordan’s absence.

For Stroud, the focus remains on preparing for the season while supporting a close friend and teammate through another lengthy rehabilitation process. His comments reflected the locker room’s hope that Jordan will make a full recovery and return to the field in the future.