The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping they will be able to defend their Super Bowl title during the upcoming 2025 season. A big part of the Eagles' success during their 2024 run was the play of wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has become one of the league's best at his position over the course of his career.

The Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans on draft night in 2022 in exchange for the 18th pick, and recently, Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman revealed the process that went into working out the deal, which included signing Brown to a new contract immediately after trading for him.

“Between twelve and eighteen, I’m trying to finish the contract. So nobody knew except a couple people that we’re even doing it. I said imagine this falls apart. Like I’m going to be the GM who can’t get a deal done with AJ. At that point we finished it, it was about pick 14 and the deal was done,” said Roseman, per the Bussin With The Boys podcast.

Roseman also revealed that he waited until the last second to tell his front office counterparts that the deal had been reached.

“I turned to Jefferey and Nick and said we’re going to surprise our room when we’re on the clock. They don’t know anything about it. So when we get ready to pick, I’m going to say, ‘Hey guys, we’re going to pick AJ Brown. And they’re all going to look at me like what the f—k is going on, but they’re all going to be excited as s—t,” he said.

A good decision for the Eagles

The trade for AJ Brown has certainly worked out for the Eagles, culminating in last year's Super Bowl championship win.

While Brown hasn't always been thrilled with the number of targets he's received, he undoubtedly played an integral role in helping Philadelphia hoist another Lombardi Trophy last season.

The Eagles are now preparing for their new season, which will begin on September 7 against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia will next take the field for preseason on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.